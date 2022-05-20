1 Killed in Suspected DUI Crash on White Lane in Bakersfield

An investigation report said that the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.

Bakersfield, CA – An Arvin-based man was arrested following a fatal crash in South Bakersfield overnight. A 25-year-old male driver was driving recklessly in South Bakersfield and collided with another vehicle, killing a man.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers said they saw a BMW driving in South H Street and Planz Road. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but later found it had been involved in a crash in White Lane and Hughes Lane with a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Toyota, a man, suffered major injuries and died at the scene. Christian Valencia, the driver who caused the crash, was taken to nearby hospital with moderate injuries. He was arrested after his release from the hospital.

An investigation report said that the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. He was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

