10 Books Every Law Student Should Read

There are many reasons why law students should make reading a priority. Books can provide insights into the legal system, help develop analytical and reasoning skills and introduce new perspectives. As well, some books broaden the horizon and worldview. To help get you started, we’ve compiled a list of 10 books that every law student should read. Come along!

1. The Republic by Plato

It is essential reading for any law student. It’s a timeless classic that explores the nature of justice, morality, and civic virtue. Every law student should read this book to understand the legal system’s philosophical underpinnings.

What is it about?

In The Republic, Plato outlines his vision of an ideal society. He argues that there are three types of people in the community: the workers, the soldiers, and the guardians. The workers are responsible for producing food and other necessities, the soldiers protect the city from invaders, and the guardians are responsible for governing.

About the author

Plato believes the guardians should be the ruling class, as they are the most intelligent and virtuous. He also believes there should be a strict hierarchy within the ruling class, with the philosopher-kings at the top. The Republic is an essential work of political philosophy, and its ideas have significantly impacted Western thought.

2. Confessions by Augustine of Hippo

If you’re looking for a book that will challenge your ideas about life and religion, then Confessions by Augustine of Hippo is worth checking out. This book is a classic of Christian literature and will provoke thought and discussion. His work is required reading for anyone interested in the spiritual journey or the nature of God and humanity, especially for law students who will cooperate with people.

About author

Augustine of Hippo was a 4th-century Christian theologian and philosopher considered one of the most influential figures in the history of Christianity. Augustine was also a significant figure in the development of Western philosophy. His other volume, On the Trinity, is considered one of the most important works of Christian philosophy. Augustine’s thought was also influential in the development of Catholic theology.

3. The Prince by Niccolo Machiavelli

The book wonders about how to acquire and maintain political power. Moreover, it goes as a reference by many politicians throughout history. The author was an Italian diplomat and philosopher who wrote: The Discourses, another well-known political work.

What is it about?

The Prince by Niccolo Machiavelli is a political treatise that discusses how rulers can maintain their power. The book is split into two parts: the first deals with general principles of princely government, while the second provides more specific advice on acquiring and keeping political power. The Prince has been influential for centuries and remains one of the most important works about politics and political science.

4. Leviathan by Thomas Hobbes

Thomas Hobbes was an English philosopher best known for his work Leviathan. It is considered one of the most influential works of political philosophy ever written.

What is it about?

In Leviathan, Hobbes argues that government is necessary to protect people from the chaos and violence of a state of nature. He also believes that the government should have absolute power to keep the peace effectively. While Leviathan is generally considered a conservatism work, Hobbes’ ideas about the need for a stable government have influenced conservative and liberal thinkers.

5. The Social Contract by Jean-Jacques Rousseau

If you’re looking for a book that will make you think about the nature of society and our place within it, then The Social Contract by Jean-Jacques Rousseau is worth a read.

What is the book about?

“Rousseau’s work is considered one of the most important political texts ever written, and it’s easy to see why once you start reading,” encourages the Best Essays Education specialist, Lina, after completing the review. The book is challenging, thought-provoking, and completely absorbing.

Rousseau’s central argument is that society does not naturally exist but is a construct we have created. He argues that the only way for society to function correctly is if everyone agrees to follow specific rules or laws.

6. A Treatise of Human Nature by David Hume

A Treatise of Human Nature is a book about humans’ nature and behavior. The author, David Hume, was a Scottish philosopher considered one of the most influential thinkers of the Enlightenment. This book is an essential work in the history of philosophy, and it is still relevant today. It helps us understand ourselves better.

7. An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith

Adam Smith was a Scottish philosopher and economist. He is considered to be the father of modern economics. He believed in laissez-faire capitalism, an economic system in which businesses operate with little or no government intervention. Adam Smith’s ideas about the economy have shaped our understanding of how markets work.

An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith is about the economy. It discusses how nations can become wealthy and prosperous. The book has been influential in shaping economic thought.

8. On Liberty by John Stuart Mill

John Stuart Mill was an English philosopher, political economist, and civil servant. He was one of the most influential thinkers of the nineteenth century. His work On Liberty is considered an essential defense of individual liberty.

What is it about?

Mill believed in the importance of individual liberty and self-expression. He argued that people should be free to pursue their happiness as long as they do not harm others. He also believed in the importance of democracy and the need for individuals to participate in government. Mill’s ideas about liberty and democracy profoundly impacted the development of Western democracies.

Today, John Stuart Mill is recognized as one of the most influential philosophers of the nineteenth century. His ideas about liberty and democracy continue to influence thinkers around the world.

9. The Federalist Papers by Alexander Hamilton

The Federalist Papers are a series of 85 essays by Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison. The essays were published anonymously in New York City newspapers in 1787 and 1788. The Federalist Papers are considered one of the most important sources for understanding the United States Constitution.

10. Democracy in America by Alexis de Tocqueville

What about Democracy in America by Alexis de Tocqueville? This book is often heralded as one of the most important works on democracy and provides a detailed look at the early days of the United States. Tocqueville’s work is essential reading for anyone who wants to understand the origins and development of democracy.

About the author

The author was a French political thinker and historian who traveled to the United States in the early 1830s to study its prisons. His observations and analysis of American society, politics, and institutions were unprecedented and remain influential today. De Tocqueville’s work is a vital resource for understanding the successes and challenges of democracy in America.

These are ten books every law student should read to gain a well-rounded legal education. Each book offers something unique and essential to understanding the law, whether it be philosophy, history, economics, or politics. Happy reading!