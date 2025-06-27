10 Legal Basics Every Wellness Brand Needs to Know in 2025

It’s not just about following rules. It’s about building trust, growing with confidence, and protecting everything you’re working so hard to create.

Wellness is no longer a trend—it’s a global movement. From fitness apps and nutrition supplements to meditation platforms and telehealth services, the wellness space is booming. In fact, the global wellness industry is expected to cross $7 trillion by 2025 as per the report cited by the Global Wellness Institute in 2024.

But if you’re launching or growing a wellness brand, here’s a truth you can’t ignore: with growth comes regulation. And if you want to build a brand that lasts, you need to understand the legal landscape just as well as you know your target customer.

Whether you’re an independent founder or part of a fast-moving company like Commerce Group, the following 10 legal essentials will help you stay compliant, protect your brand, and avoid painful mistakes in 2025.

10 Legal Essentials for Building a Wellness Brand in 2025

1. FDA & FTC Compliance: Mind Your Health Claims

Why it matters:



If you’re selling any wellness product—like supplements, skin care, or CBD—you cannot make medical claims unless they’re backed by scientific evidence. That’s not just good practice. It’s the law.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulate what you say about your products. A claim like “cures anxiety” could trigger an investigation unless it’s backed by verified clinical studies.

Real example:



In 2023, the FTC fined The Bountiful Company $600,000 for misleading health claims on its supplement packaging.

What to do:

✅ Only use claims that are backed by peer-reviewed studies.

✅ Avoid words like “cure,” “treat,” or “prevent” unless FDA-approved.

✅ Review all your labels and ads with a legal advisor.

2. Trademark Your Brand—Before Someone Else Does

Why it matters:



A wellness brand without a trademark is like a house without a front door. Anyone can walk in and take what’s yours.

Filing a trademark with the USPTO protects your brand name, logo, and even your product packaging from being copied or misused.

Pro tip:

Do a free search at TESS before launching your brand. You’d be surprised how many names are already taken.

What to do:

✅ File for trademark protection early.

✅ Consider both name and logo.

✅ Get legal help if you’re unsure about your eligibility.

3. Know the Rules on Influencer Marketing

Why it matters:

Wellness brands love using influencers. But many forget that the FTC requires full disclosure when a product is being promoted for money or free gifts.

Even if the influencer has only 1,000 followers, they need to use #ad, #sponsored, or a similar tag when talking about your product.

Real example:

In 2022, the FTC sent warning letters to over 700 companies for influencer-related ad violations.

What to do:

✅ Create a written agreement with influencers.

✅ Require proper disclosure in every post.

✅ Monitor influencer content to avoid liability.

4. Protect User Data—Especially Health Data

Why it matters:



If your business collects personal health data—even something as simple as a calorie count—you could fall under HIPAA or state privacy laws like California’s CCPA.

Fines for violating data laws can reach into six figures, and customer trust is hard to win back once lost.

What to do:

✅ Don’t collect more data than you need.

✅ Use strong encryption and secure storage.

✅ Post a clear privacy policy on your website.

5. Follow E-commerce and Subscription Law

Why it matters:



Selling supplements or coaching services online? Offering a monthly subscription or free trial? You need clear terms and conditions, especially around cancellations and refunds.

Several states now require automatic renewal notices before charging a customer’s card.

What to do:

✅ Make your refund and cancellation policies clear.

✅ Use opt-in checkboxes for recurring charges.

✅ Stay updated on new state-by-state rules.

6. Avoid Product Liability with Proper Disclaimers

Why it matters:

Even the best products can cause reactions. Without the right disclaimers, you may be held liable for user harm—even if used incorrectly.

Real example:

A wellness tea brand faced a class-action lawsuit after users had allergic reactions. It lacked proper warnings on packaging.

What to do:

✅ Include allergy and usage disclaimers.

✅ Make your labels clear and legally reviewed.

✅ Consider product liability insurance.

7. Classify Workers Correctly

Why it matters:

Most wellness startups use freelance coaches, therapists, or content creators. But if you misclassify a contractor as an employee—or vice versa—you could face fines from the IRS and state labor boards.

What to do:

✅ Know the difference between W-2 and 1099 status.

✅ Use a legal contract with every contractor.

✅ Keep good records of hours, duties, and payments.

8. Be Honest About Sustainability Claims

Why it matters:

Today’s customers want eco-friendly products. But if you say your packaging is “100% biodegradable” or “zero waste,” you need proof.

The FTC’s Green Guides are being updated to crack down on greenwashing.

What to do:

✅ Back up every environmental claim with data.

✅ Avoid vague terms like “eco” or “sustainable” without explanation.

✅ Include certifications where possible (e.g., USDA Organic, B Corp).

Resource: FTC Green Guides

9. Understand Licensing for Health Services

Why it matters:

Are you offering virtual therapy, coaching, or telehealth? Each U.S. state has different rules about what services can be delivered online—and who can deliver them.

Real example:

A wellness coach offering therapy in a state where she wasn’t licensed received a cease and desist order.

What to do:

✅ Research the licensing laws in every state where your clients live.

✅ Never call services “therapy” unless you are licensed.

✅ Consider legal disclaimers on your website and service pages.

10. Be Smart With AI and Automation

Why it matters:

Many wellness brands now use AI tools to deliver recommendations, workouts, or meal plans. But using AI to give “medical advice” can get you in trouble if it crosses into diagnosis.

Also, AI needs to follow data privacy laws and bias guidelines.

What to do:

✅ Be transparent about how AI is used.

✅ Don’t promise results that AI can’t guarantee.

✅ Review legal guidance on ethical AI use.

Final Thoughts

Building a wellness brand in 2025 is exciting, but it’s not without risk. The legal world is catching up fast—and the cost of ignoring it can be high.

Don’t wait for a cease and desist letter to fix your foundation. Start with these 10 essentials and get expert legal advice when you need it.

It’s not just about following rules. It’s about building trust, growing with confidence, and protecting everything you’re working so hard to create.