10 Things to Do After a Car Accident

Being involved in a car accident can leave you feeling disoriented and overwhelmed. However, you should remain calm and take immediate action to protect your safety and legal rights. Here are the ten best things you can do after a crash, including contacting a car accident lawyer in Boca Raton.

Safety First

The safety of everyone involved is the highest priority. If possible, move your vehicle to a safe place. You’ll need to check yourself and others for injuries and call 911. The vehicle’s hazard lights should be on, and flares or cones should be set out if available.

Contact the Authorities

Regardless of the accident’s severity, contacting the authorities is mandatory. Failure to call the police after a car crash is illegal in all 50 states. They’ll assess the situation, document the details, and provide an official accident report. These are valuable items for insurance claims and legal purposes.

Exchange Information

Exchange information with the other parties involved. This includes names, contact details, insurance information, and license plate numbers. Also, get the contact information from any witnesses who may have seen the incident.

Document Everything

Use your smartphone or a camera to take photos of the damage to all vehicles involved, the road conditions, traffic signs, and other relevant details. Make an audio recording of the events that preceded the crash. These visuals can serve as crucial evidence during the insurance claims process.

Report the Incident to Your Insurance Company

Notify your insurance company about the accident as soon as possible. Give them all the details of the incident. This includes the date, time, location, and a description of what happened. This should expedite the claims process.

Seek Medical Attention

Even in the absence of obvious injuries, get a medical professional’s evaluation. Some injuries aren’t apparent at first and could worsen over time. A medical evaluation ensures your well-being and creates an official record of any injuries sustained.

Preserve Evidence

Preserve anything related to the accident. Medical bills, repair receipts, correspondence with insurance companies, and transportation to and from relevant locations should all be accounted for. These documents play a part in pursuing the appropriate compensation amount.

Don’t Talk About the Incident

Discussing the accident with anyone other than the police, your insurance company, or your attorney is to be avoided. Any statement you make about the incident increases the chances that your claim will be compromised. Make no exceptions. Keep your mouth shut.

Stay Organized and Follow Up

Organize all relevant documents, reports, records, dates, deadlines, and correspondences. Keep a record of all conversations, including the dates, times, and names of individuals you spoke with. Follow up regularly with every necessary agency or individual involved with your case. Remain proactive and consistent. Your claim could depend on it.

Hire a Lawyer

Find a reputable and experienced personal injury attorney to serve as your legal counsel. Doing so could improve your chances of receiving a favorable settlement. Generally, car accident lawyers offer a free consultation to anyone with a potential injury claim.