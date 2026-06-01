100 Best Legal Blogs to Follow in 2026

The list includes such successful blogs as Law.com (#1), Above the Law (#3), the SCOTUS Blog (#4), and Harvard Law Review (#6).

Recently, LegalReader was chosen by Feedspot, a comprehensive content aggregation platform, as one of the top 100 legal blogs on the web, coming in at #76.

The best legal blogs list was curated and ranked based on multiple factors, including:

content relevancy

subject expertise

posting frequency, and

freshness of content.

The list includes such successful blogs as Law.com (#1), Above the Law (#3), the SCOTUS Blog (#4), and Harvard Law Review (#6).

Feedspot is “a comprehensive content aggregation and marketing platform. It consolidates blogs, podcasts, news websites, magazines, newsletters, and YouTube channels into a single, automated RSS reader, allowing you to follow your favorite topics in one place without visiting individual sites.”

Our thanks go out to Feedspot, our staff writers, Sara E. Teller and Ryan J. Farrick, and the many respected guest authors who’ve published with us.