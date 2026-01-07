12 Southern Intersections Drivers Should Avoid to Stay Safe

Knowing which intersections are most dangerous can help you plan safer routes by avoiding the risky ones. Awareness, patience, and caution can prevent crashes.

Intersections are part of every drive, but some are far riskier than others. In the South, certain crossings have earned a reputation for crashes, making them some of the most dangerous Southern US intersections. Vehicles coming from different directions, fast turns, and crowded lanes can turn a normal commute into a risky situation. According to 2025 crash data, a few spots in Southern states consistently see serious accidents, marking them as some of the most dangerous intersections in the Southern US. Knowing where they are can help drivers stay safe.

1. Pines Boulevard & South Flamingo Road (Pembroke Pines, FL)

This busy Broward County intersection sees heavy traffic from shopping centers and fast-moving vehicles. Drivers face six lanes, oddly confusing turns, and lots of pedestrians. Long waits at lights and aggressive lane changes increase the risk of rear-end and angle collisions. Being extra cautious here is essential.

2. Okeechobee Boulevard & North Military Trail (West Palm Beach, FL)

A hotspot for crashes in Palm Beach County, this intersection handles high commuter traffic and lots of merging and turning. Pedestrians and cyclists are at particular risk. Even during off-peak hours, unpredictable traffic patterns make this crossing dangerous.

3. I‑4 & I‑275 Interchange (Tampa, FL)

The I‑4 and I‑275 interchange is compact and confusing, with high-speed traffic and too many merging lanes. Unfamiliar drivers often make last-minute dangerous lane changes, which leads to multi-car collisions. Keeping calm and alert is key here.

4. Dale Mabry Highway & Kennedy Boulevard (Tampa, FL)

Heavy commuter and commercial traffic make this urban intersection prone to T-bone and rear-end crashes. Wide crossing distances put pedestrians and cyclists at risk, especially during rush hour. Patience and attention are essential when crossing.

5. US‑287 & TX‑360 Toll (Midlothian, TX)

Rural roads can be just as dangerous as city streets. This Texas intersection combines high-speed traffic with limited traffic control. Sudden stops or turns often result in severe crashes. Extra caution and slower speeds are vital.

6. White Horse Road & Farrs Bridge Road (Greenville, SC)

Fast suburban traffic and limited sightlines make this South Carolina intersection risky. Left turns across opposing lanes are especially dangerous, and drivers unfamiliar with the area often misjudge gaps. Slow down and check carefully before proceeding.

7. Moreland Avenue & I‑20 (Atlanta, GA)

This busy Atlanta intersection sees heavy commuter and commercial traffic. The mix of local streets feeding onto an interstate creates frequent stop-and-go conditions. Drivers turning onto Moreland often misjudge speed, which leads to collisions.

8. US‑19 & SR‑60 (Polk County, FL)

A mix of rural and suburban traffic makes this Florida intersection risky. High speeds on US‑19 and frequent turning movements into SR‑60 create conflicts. Lack of protected turn signals adds to the danger.

9. US‑17 & SC‑544 (Myrtle Beach, SC)

Tourist-heavy traffic and frequent lane changes make this intersection in Myrtle Beach prone to crashes. Drivers unfamiliar with local roads contribute to the risk, and pedestrians crossing near shopping areas increase danger.

10. US‑431 & AL‑1 (Northern Alabama)

A wide, high-speed road meets a state route here with minimal signal timing. Left turns and sudden stops lead to frequent severe crashes. Drivers need to pay close attention to gaps and traffic speed.

11. Colonial Drive & Alafaya Trail (Orlando, FL)

Dense commuter and student traffic make this Orlando intersection prone to stop-and-go collisions. Drivers often accelerate quickly when the lights change, causing rear-end accidents. Extra caution reduces risks.

12. White Horse Road & SC‑296 (Greenville, SC)

Another high-risk South Carolina spot near Greenville, this intersection combines fast-moving traffic with limited turn lanes. Sudden speed changes make collisions more likely. Slowing down and staying alert is crucial.

How to Avoid Accidents at Intersections

Intersections demand the utmost focus because drivers are distracted or in a hurry. Here are some strong suggestions for staying safe:

Slow down early before reaching the intersection.

before reaching the intersection. Look in all directions for turning vehicles.

for turning vehicles. Yield right of way as traffic signals or signs require.

as traffic signals or signs require. Avoid distractions like phones or adjusting music.

like phones or adjusting music. Prepare for yellow lights and stop safely if needed.

Take Action to Drive Safer

Knowing which intersections are most dangerous can help you plan safer routes by avoiding the risky ones. Awareness, patience, and caution can prevent crashes. Share these tips with friends and family to keep everyone on the road safer.

