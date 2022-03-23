12-Year-Old Dies and Friend is Injured in a Pierce County Hit-and-Run 

Drivers in the State of Washington need to take extra precautions when on the road.

In January 2022, the Seattle Times reported that a 12 -year old girl died and her friend was severely injured in a hit-and-run with a large, white truck. The injured friend was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and treated for her injuries.

The report stated that the two teenagers were walking alongside the 104th street east of Midland, which has a 35-mph speed limit. The truck was traveling east and ran off the road, then fell into a ditch. It is not clear if the truck struck the girls before hitting the ditch.

The Police Department spent an entire day looking for the suspected vehicle and driver. They were able to find the truck that night, but did not disclose the circumstances of the driver.

What to do if you witness a hit and run truck accident

Truck accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. This is because they carry more weight than regular commercial vehicles and they usually carry additional cargo that can cause additional damage upon impact. Hit and runs with trucks may carry additional consequences.

If you or someone you know witnesses a hit and run or suffers from an accident in Seattle or its surrounding areas, our website can help you contact a legal professional. It is suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and check on those who were impacted

Call 9/11.

Record the auto tag of the perpetrator.

Document the scene with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

Make sure the injured victims seek medical care and get them to a safe place.

Check on the truck driver and share contact information.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care and law enforcement assistance.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Whether you are at fault or suffering from a truck accident, we can help

