13 Members of Armed Drug‑Trafficking and Dog‑Fighting Ring Sentenced

Ten more await 2026 hearings.

INDIANAPOLIS – 13 defendants have been sentenced for their roles in an armed international drug trafficking and dog fighting ring in central Indiana.

10 defendants remain to be sentenced in this case. To date, more than 100 dogs have been rescued from these criminals.

According to court documents, in September 2023, investigators uncovered a large‑scale dog‑fighting and illegal gambling operation based in Indianapolis during the course of a broader drug trafficking investigation.

The defendants listed above played various roles within the dog‑fighting enterprise. All thirteen maintained dogs for the purpose of fighting or served as handlers, responsible for provoking and motivating dogs during fights.

Maurice Ervin also acted as a referee, weighing dogs and holding gambling proceeds. Christopher Norfolk provided locations for the fights. Willie Lee trained and bred fighting dogs, selling offspring to other dog fighters and attending fights. Edward Bronaugh transported dogs used in fights through his business, Roll & Hold Pet Express LLC. Investigators determined he transported more than 100 dogs, many of which were used in dog‑fighting ventures.

More than a dozen videos of dog fights recovered from the defendants’ cell phones and Facebook messages show extremely violent encounters lasting several minutes, during which the dogs suffer significant injuries across their bodies. Their distress is immediately apparent, with yelps and cries audible within seconds. Some videos also reveal evidence of dogs that were killed in the defendant’s care-an all‑too‑common outcome for animals deemed to have underperformed in these fights.

During searches of the defendants’ residences, law enforcement seized multiple firearms, ammunition, and extensive dog‑fighting paraphernalia:

Assorted dog collars, chains, tie‑downs, and weights

Multiple flirt poles/flirt sticks

Bite sticks and a dog bite sleeve

Training equipment, including training ropes, balls, vests, pull sleds, and Dog Pacer treadmills

Weigh scale

Assorted canine medical supplies, including syringes, sprays, wound‑care creams, penicillin injectables, supplements, and a horse joint supplement

Trophies and ribbons

Century Arms Centurion 39 Sporter rifle

Taurus semi-automatic

Springfield Armory XDS-40 semi-automatic

American Tactical Imports Mil-Sport rifle

Ruger 57 semi-automatic firearm

Glock l9 GEN5 9mm pistol

Glock l7 CEN5 9mm pistol

“These sentences mark a significant step toward securing justice against an escalating criminal threat. Dog fighting is not only an unspeakable cruelty; it also harms the communities where it occurs by fueling illegal gambling and often intersecting with other criminal activity,” said Tom Wheeler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The individuals involved in this operation demonstrated a shocking disregard for the suffering of these animals- conduct that aligns with the well‑established link between animal abuse and violence against people. Our office will continue to prioritize animal welfare and target those who engage in the deliberate abuse of innocent animals for the entertainment and profit of others.”

“This case exposed a brutal criminal network driven by greed – trafficking drugs, fueling violence, and engaging in the cruel exploitation of animals,” said Timothy J. O’Malley. “Today’s sentence holds these individuals accountable and underscores the FBI’s commitment to targeting complex, transnational criminal enterprises. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle organizations like this – no matter where they operate – and ensure justice is served.”

“This case illustrates the connection between drug trafficking and other deplorable crimes. Most importantly, this case shows the resolve of Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement to cooperatively work together to seek out and prosecute the individuals involved in these organizations,” said Gerald C. Dooley, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for DEA Indianapolis District Office.

FBI Indianapolis, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General, Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service- Criminal Investigation, Indiana Gaming Commission, and IMPD investigated this case. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Chief Judge James R. Sweeney II.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michelle Brady, Lindsay E. Karwoski, Adam Eakman, Kelly Rota, and Bob Wood, who are prosecuting this case.

A February 18, 2026, memorandum from Attorney General Pam Bondi entitled “Prioritization of Animal Welfare Enforcement” announced a historic plan to combat animal welfare crimes and to strengthen coordination and enforcement efforts between federal agencies, including the Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Homeland Security Investigations. The plan consists of five parts: (1) A one-week Animal Welfare Summit at the Department’s National Advocacy Center to train federal prosecutors and federal agents from across the country in prosecuting animal welfare crimes; (2) the creation of a multi-agency Animal Welfare Executive Strategy Committee to develop and implement a National Strategy for Combatting Animal Welfare Crimes, to be chaired by Adam Gustafson, who leads the Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division; (3) the creation of a law enforcement “Tiger Team” to participate in and assist with the execution of search warrants and seizures in animal welfare cases; (4) the continued use of the Asset Forfeiture Fund to help pay for the evaluation, care, and feeding of animals seized in the course of animal welfare investigations; and (5) the offering of grants, through the Office of Justice Programs, to animal welfare groups, and state and local law enforcement agencies that are taking action to combat animal cruelty.