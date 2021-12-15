2021, a Year in Review: How Lawrina Cares about Lawyers

Caring about yourself is a job that shouldn’t have any breaks. If there is anything we can be thankful for the last few years, it is that they taught us to pay attention to our mind and soul, rest, and recognize our emotions.

During the stress and upheaval of the pandemic, the concept of self-care and mindfulness became essential for everyone, not only lawyers. The last year has been filled with disturbing news and radical lifestyle transformations which have taken a toll on our mindset. However, even in the center of this storm, you need to find time for yourself and determine methods to help you grow and recharge.

The second year of the pandemic marked the first year of Lawrina – a legal portal that aims to expand legal knowledge and project innovation in the field of law. Lawrina developed projects that best fit the slogan: The Year of Care, and decided that talking about care wouldn’t be complete if we didn’t actively show how much we care.

Despite creating everything from scratch, Lawrina’s first year was well-balanced and full of inspiring projects.

In this article, we want to share with you some of the highlights of what we have been able to create to make a lawyer’s life more meaningful and fulfilling. Hopefully, this will result in even more benefit for our audience, their well-being, and their professional development.

Marketing and PR for Lawyers

Lawyers have always been in demand. However, with the rising force of social media and the transformation it has brought to the legal field, every lawyer should consider how they appear on the Internet. Lawrina recognizes this need and takes a very serious approach to its PR and Marketing activities. With the help of its skillful PR manager, Lawrina managed to get more than 20 publications in the external legal media.

Lawyers’ Tribune

Blogging is a way to talk about topics that are important to you and express yourself to your audience, show how knowledgeable you are, or simply introduce yourself and your passions. At Lawrina, lawyers have an opportunity to express themselves through their writing. More than 30 lawyers entrusted their opinions to Lawrina’s team, and their texts were transformed into impactful articles. Some of the best include:

Lawyers’ Community

Social media is a huge part of our lives. You can find communities interested in anything and anybody, but more importantly, you can also find an opportunity to build professional connections and create meaningful projects. Lawrina created a LinkedIn community that connects lawyers and gives them a way to communicate with each other. More than 100 legal practitioners now participate in Lawrina’s closed LinkedIn group with measurable value, and you can be among them. Read more about Lawrina’s Community or join the closed group for lawyers on LinkedIn.

eBook: Lawyers’ Work and Productivity in the New Normal ​​

The pandemic rearranged lawyers’ lives in many ways, and becoming accustomed to the ‘new normal’ is not easy. This transformation in the way we work is the main topic of the ebook: Lawyers’ Work and Productivity in the New Normal. This detailed 80+ page guide to remote work for lawyers and legal practitioners in a post-pandemic world will lead you through the ways to maintain productivity, develop your skills, and care for your mental health.

Webinar: Lawyer’s mental health: how to stay calm under stress

Mental health is highly important to keep your life happy and balanced. Having so many people under their care, often lawyers forget about taking care of themselves. Lawrina decided to discuss mental health in the legal sphere and invited the best experts with great experience in managing their work-life balance and helping others to work towards this balance. The webinar is available on YouTube, so you can find out more about what the experts discussed.

Lawyer’s Stress Management Checklist

After the mental health webinar, all participants received a useful checklist on managing stress. Prepared in collaboration with Andreea Serban, Business Coaching Specialist and Owner of eLAWvation, the checklist gathered all important information to approach the problem of stress in a structured way. Even if you weren’t among the live webinar participants, you could still find the checklist on Lawrina’s website.

Lecture “To Infinity And Beyond: Space Law 101”

Education has no limits, just like space. Space law is a new and extremely trending topic with little information currently available. Lawrina decided to organize a lecture about this unique area of law, covering all the questions law students or practicing lawyers have. The ultimate guide to the scientific study of space is provided by Professor Mark J. Sundahl, the Global Space Law Center Director at Cleveland State University.

Legal Citation Generator

Time management is one of the most important categories of self-care that many still neglect. However, making your everyday tasks easier isn’t just a benefit, it is also a necessity. Lawrina created a free Legal Citation Generator tool that assists lawyers in navigating through the seemingly endless amount of legal sources and databases during their work.

Let’s Care Every Year

Caring about yourself is a job that shouldn’t have any breaks. If there is anything we can be thankful for the last few years, it is that they taught us to pay attention to our mind and soul, rest, and recognize our emotions. The only thing we should do is take this knowledge with us and make every year The Year of Care.

Finding Your Balance

From psychological practices, many of us know that the Wheel of Life Assessment Tool is a perfect exercise for finding balance, getting still, looking back on your initial goals, and determining where you stand. The goal of the wheel of life is to make sure that our life is balanced. Lawyers should be able to pay enough attention to every area so that some areas are not neglected. Ideally, the wheel should appear evenly balanced all the way around.

At the end of 2021, Lawrina’s team created a Wheel of Life Balance for lawyers that you can interactively practice yourself or download as a PDF copy. We hope this tool will help you to find your ideal balance in the coming year. Head over to Lawrina to try it!

From all of us at Lawrina, Happy New Year from the portal that cares!