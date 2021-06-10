2021 Bertram Law Group Scholarship Essay Contest

What can the healthcare industry do to stop medical mistakes from happening?

Medical mistakes happen more frequently than you might think. A study from Johns Hopkins University estimates that medical errors account for more than 250,000 deaths per year, making it the third leading cause of death in the United States. Other studies suggest that the number of premature deaths from medical errors is even higher, topping 400,000 annually.

Do you know someone who has been a victim of medical malpractice? Or do you have an idea about how to prevent these incidents from occurring? If so, Bertram Law Group, PLLC wants to hear from you.

Our law firm will award three scholarships to students in the D.C. metro region who write compelling essays answering the following question: What can the healthcare industry do to stop medical mistakes from happening?

ESSAY REQUIREMENTS

Your essay must answer one of the prompts below:

What can the healthcare industry do to stop medical mistakes from happening?

How is technology in the medical world changing patient-provider relationships?

How can our healthcare system better protect the security of patient data from hackers? Furthermore, do HIPAA regulations need updating to reflect these changes?

Do telemedicine visits have risks associated to patient safety?

How can technology be used to make healthcare safer?

Please e-mail your submission to us at:

betramlawscholarship@gmail.com

Include “Scholarship Essay Contest” in the subject line.

The submissions window opened on April 1, 2021 and closes on June 30th.

Winners will be announced around August 1. There are three levels of awards:

1st Place = $1,000

2nd Place = $500

3rd Place = $250