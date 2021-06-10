2021 Bertram Law Group Scholarship Essay Contest

What can the healthcare industry do to stop medical mistakes from happening?
Medical mistakes happen more frequently than you might think. A study from Johns Hopkins University estimates that medical errors account for more than 250,000 deaths per year, making it the third leading cause of death in the United States. Other studies suggest that the number of premature deaths from medical errors is even higher, topping 400,000 annually.
Do you know someone who has been a victim of medical malpractice? Or do you have an idea about how to prevent these incidents from occurring? If so, Bertram Law Group, PLLC wants to hear from you.
Our law firm will award three scholarships to students in the D.C. metro region who write compelling essays answering the following question: What can the healthcare industry do to stop medical mistakes from happening?
ESSAY REQUIREMENTS
- What can the healthcare industry do to stop medical mistakes from happening?
- How is technology in the medical world changing patient-provider relationships?
- How can our healthcare system better protect the security of patient data from hackers? Furthermore, do HIPAA regulations need updating to reflect these changes?
- Do telemedicine visits have risks associated to patient safety?
- How can technology be used to make healthcare safer?
Please e-mail your submission to us at:
betramlawscholarship@gmail.com
Include “Scholarship Essay Contest” in the subject line.
The submissions window opened on April 1, 2021 and closes on June 30th.
Winners will be announced around August 1. There are three levels of awards:
- 1st Place = $1,000
- 2nd Place = $500
- 3rd Place = $250
To be eligible for consideration, applicants must:
- Be high school juniors or seniors.
- Live in Washington, D.C., Virginia, or Maryland.
- Write a well-crafted 1,000 to 2,000-word essay. Essay should be submitted as a Word document or PDF.
- Submit a high school transcript and headshot. The transcript should be a .PDF, and the photo should be a .JPG or .PNG file.
GENERAL RULES
- By submitting an application and essay, you acknowledge that if you are selected as winner, Bertram Law Group PLLC will own all rights to publish, distribute, and promote the essay scholarship.
- By accepting a prize, all winners grant Bertram Law Group PLLC the right to use their name, biographical information, and photograph for marketing purposes.
- The winners will be chosen by a selection committee. Submission of a plagiarized essay will result in disqualification. The decisions of the committee are final.
- Employees of Bertram Law Group PLLC its boards of directors and immediate family members are not eligible to enter the scholarship contest.
The official scholarship page is found here.
Join the conversation!