2021 Ultimate Guide to GA Automobile Property Damage Claims

One of your next steps should be to obtain a copy of the Georgia Motor Vehicle Accident Report from the law enforcement agency that investigated the wreck.

When you or a loved one has been involved in a car wreck, there are generally two possible types of claims involved.

A claim for damage to the car (commonly called “property damage”) A claim for personal injury or wrongful death (commonly called “bodily injury”).

At the Butler Law Firm, we only handle bodily injury cases—in other words, we only represent people who have been involved in car wrecks as to their claims for injuries or death, not just damage to the car.

But over the years, lots of people have called us looking for help dealing with the damage to the car, even if they weren't hurt in the accident. We put this Georgia Car Damage Manual to help those people. Now we're putting it on the web for all to use. Georgia law allows property damage claims to be handled separately from personal injury claims. See O.C.G.A. § 51-1-32. That means that if you've been injured, you can settle your claim for the damage to your car and get back on the road while you continue getting the medical treatment you need. While personal injury cases often need a lawyer, sometimes if there are no injuries and the only issue is damage to your car, you may be able to handle the claim yourself. (See Should I Hire a Lawyer After a Car Accident). If that's the route you decide to take, we hope this Georgia Car Damage Manual will help you.

What to Do After a Car Accident