2024 ACC Annual Meeting, Largest Gathering of In-house Professionals, In-Person in Nashville, TN, October 6-9

Hear from in-house leaders and law firm representatives on today’s top issues.

WASHINGTON – The Association of Corporate Counsel’s (ACC) 2024 Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of in-house legal professionals in the world, will be held October 6-9, 2024, at the Music City Center (Convention Center), Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Members of the press are invited to attend using a complimentary press registration as guests of ACC.

WHO:

In-house counsel, corporate legal department staff, and legal operations professionals from around the world.

Opening Plenary: Navigating Geopolitical Challenges: How Legal Departments Lead in Times of Global Uncertainty

WHAT:

2024 ACC Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of in-house counsel in the world.

WHEN:

October 6-9, 2024 (view the meeting agenda here).

WHERE:

Music City Center (Convention Center), Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

WHY:

Hear from in-house leaders and law firm representatives on today’s top issues; learn about the newest developments in topics like AI, cybersecurity, litigation, risk assessment, diversity and inclusion, ESG, and legal operations; and interact with legal solutions vendors about the latest technology and innovation.

For a complimentary press code and instructions to register for the event, or for any other questions, please contact Dan Weber, senior director of communications (d.weber@acc.com). We encourage you to visit the Annual Meeting website and to follow the hashtag #ACCAM24 on social media.

Just a few of the expert speakers from top companies, include:

Christine Anselmo Binotti, Lead Counsel, Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Pia Biswas, Principal Corporate Counsel, Microsoft Corporation

Kobie Conner, Senior Director, Business & Legal Affairs, Original Film, Netflix, Inc.

George Dunston, Chief Privacy Officer & Associate General Counsel, Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Cheryl Fuga, Senior Counsel, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Krista Griffith, Associate General Counsel, Visa

Candace Hill, Legal Counsel, Dell Technologies

Molly Huie, Team Lead – Data, Legal Analytics & Business, Bloomberg Law

William Josten, Senior Manager, Enterprise Content – Legal, Thomson Reuters

Elida Moran, Director, Legal Affairs, T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Moya Novella, Legal Counsel, Privacy and AI Policy, IBM

Eve Perez-Torres, Sr Attorney International Legal & Regulatory Affairs, FedEx

Nishat Ruiter, General Counsel, TED Conferences LLC

Below are just some of the 100+ sessions available this year:

How to Hack AI: Tips to Get Started Using Artificial Intelligence

Contract Drafting Lessons Learned in Litigation

Protecting Privilege for In-house Attorneys

Mastering the C-Suite: an Executive Tool Kit

Creating an AI Governance Program

Employment Law Update: What You Need to Know

Closing Ethics Program – Something’s Gotta Give

**All registered press will receive a press kit, including logistical information, leadership biographies, and all relevant press releases. The “Excellence in Leadership Awards Gala” on Sunday evening is closed to press and an updated list of closed sessions will be shared prior to the event starting on October 6.