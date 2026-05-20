25 Years of Trusts & Estates Litigation in California: Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP Celebrates Milestone

As SGFLMS firm looks to the future, the firm’s focus remains the same: maintaining its position as a leader in trusts and estates litigation while continuing to develop the next generation of attorneys.

LOS ANGELES – Trusts and estates litigation firm Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP is celebrating its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century handling complex, high-value disputes throughout California.

The firm was founded on a strategic, forward-looking premise: that the legal market was moving toward specialization, and a niche focus would allow for a level of experience and efficiency not typically found in broader practices. In 2001, Bob Sacks, Ken Glazier, Terrence Franklin and Meg Lodise formed Sacks, Glazier, Franklin & Lodise, LLP dedicated solely to trust, estate and conservatorship litigation as well as appeals.

“This was really about recognizing where the industry was heading,” commented Sacks. “We saw increasing demand for specialized expertise in this space and believed we could deliver big-firm quality work in a more efficient way.”

Equally important was the founders’ desire to have more control over how they practiced law and work-life balance. “That meant stepping away from large firm bureaucracy and creating an environment that worked for us,” Franklin said.

Over the past 25 years, the firm has represented high-net-worth individuals, charitable organizations, educational institutions, businesses, and corporate and individual fiduciaries in some of the most significant matters throughout California. The firm’s narrow practice means clients receive skillful representation from attorneys with procedural know-how in contested matters.

“Our strength has always been the combination of experience and focus,” said Lodise. “We have concentrated expertise in a very specific niche, which allows us to navigate these highly sensitive and complex disputes with a level of precision that clients rely on.”

In April 2025, the firm became known as Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP (SGFLMS), recognizing the leadership and contributions of Managing Partner Matthew McMurtrey and Partner John Scheerer. McMurtrey, who joined the firm in 2001 and became Managing Partner in 2014, has played a key role in the firm’s strategic growth.

“We’ve been very intentional about how we expand,” said McMurtrey. “We’re focused on driving new business and bringing in top-tier talent, while maintaining the boutique model that defines our client service.”

Track Record of Success & Industry Influence

SGFLMS has handled some of the most significant trusts and estates disputes in the state, among them:

In 2025, Sacks and Scheerer successfully represented a trustee in defending a $3 billion claim against the Barron Hilton Trust. Barron was the son of Conrad Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels Corporation.

successfully represented a trustee in defending a $3 billion claim against the Barron Hilton Trust. Barron was the son of Conrad Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels Corporation. In O’Connor v. O’Connor (26 Cal.App.5th 871), Lodise obtained a precedent-setting published decision that clarified California law on powers of appointment, a ruling that continues to guide courts statewide.

(26 Cal.App.5th 871), Lodise obtained a precedent-setting published decision that clarified California law on powers of appointment, a ruling that continues to guide courts statewide. Franklin served as counsel for the Petitioner in the landmark case Moeller v. Superior Court (16 Cal. 4th 1124) brought before the California Supreme Court, which established a fiduciary exception to the attorney-client privilege for successor trustees.

(16 Cal. 4th 1124) brought before the California Supreme Court, which established a fiduciary exception to the attorney-client privilege for successor trustees. McMurtrey successfully defended a trustee against a surcharge petition and obtained court approval of the trustee’s voluminous accounting (approximately 5,000 pages) based on the Uniform Prudent Investor Act.

Beyond the courtroom, SGFLMS attorneys hold countless leadership positions in local and national organizations which impact laws and policies. Lodise currently serves as President of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, and through ACTEC, has filed numerous influential amicus briefs, including multiple briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court. Lodise and McMurtrey both served as Chair of the California Lawyers Association Trusts and Estates Section Executive Committee (TEXCOM). Scheerer is Vice-Chair, Professional Responsibility for the American Bar Association Real Property, Trust and Estate Law Section and Sacks has held numerous ABA RPTE positions, including Liaison to the National College of Probate Judges. Additionally, Franklin has served as Chair of the USC Gould School of Law Trust and Estate Conference since 2019.

Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

SGFLMS considers DEI essential to its flourishing operation and in the legal community. Key to the firm’s efforts is Franklin, who is known throughout the country for spearheading programs to advance DEI initiatives. Among his many awards and recognitions, Franklin was the sole recipient of Chambers and Partners Diversity & Inclusion Lifetime Achievement Award 2021.

Industry Accolades

SGFLMS and its attorneys have consistently been recognized by leading awards and rankings, including:

Chambers and Partners – Band 1, High Net Worth Private Wealth Disputes

Best Law Firms

Daily Journal Top Boutiques

Benchmark Litigation – Litigation Stars

Los Angeles Times – Business of Law: Visionaries

Los Angeles Business Journal – Top 100 Lawyers and Women of Influence

Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers – Probate Litigation

Southern California Super Lawyers – Top 100 and Top Women

Best Lawyers – Lawyer of the Year – Trusts & Estates Litigation

Looking Ahead

As SGFLMS firm looks to the future, the firm’s focus remains the same: maintaining its position as a leader in trusts and estates litigation while continuing to develop the next generation of attorneys.

“The goal is to ensure the practice endures for another 25 years and beyond,” said Scheerer. “That means continuing to invest in our people and the quality of work we deliver.”

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP specializes in trust, estate and conservatorship litigation and mediation, including appeals, for substantial estates.

About SGFLMS

Since 2001, Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP has focused solely on trust and estate litigation and dispute resolution involving substantial estates. Our senior partners’ deep experience in this area allows us to deliver skillful, cost-effective representation to individuals, charitable organizations, educational institutions, large and small businesses, and corporate and individual fiduciaries.