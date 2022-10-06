3 Benefits of Hiring a Car Accident Lawyer

While over 90% of injury claims are settled out of court, there is always the chance that your lawsuit might go to trial.

If you’ve suffered a car accident, you might be wondering whether it’s time to hire a lawyer. But is this really necessary? Why would hiring a lawyer be required? Can’t you simply file an injury claim on your own, recover compensation, and deal with your injuries that way? Before you make your decision, it’s important to become aware of the various benefits of hiring a car accident lawyer.

The best way to understand these benefits is to actually meet with an attorney and speak with them during a consultation. But we know what you’re thinking: “Where can I find attorneys near me?” The truth is that there are many nearby attorneys that operate in Kansas and Missouri, and these legal professionals are ready and willing to assist you. When you book a consultation, you can sit down with these attorneys and discuss your unique situation as part of an FAQ with a lawyer. During this FAQ session, you can also receive targeted legal advice. After you become confident about your next move, your lawyer can guide you towards a fair, adequate settlement.

They Can Negotiate on Your Behalf

One of the main reasons to hire a lawyer is the fact that they can negotiate on your behalf. If you were to approach this situation alone, you could find yourself dealing with an insurance adjuster without any outside help. Even if you consider yourself a skilled negotiator, it’s important to understand that insurance adjusters do this for a living1. If you’re not familiar with the way injury claims work, you may walk away with a settlement that will not cover your damages. In contrast, a lawyer can help you receive much more money.

They Can Help You Gather Evidence

Another important reason to work with a lawyer is the fact that they can help you gather evidence. If you’re focusing on healing from your injuries, you probably don’t have time to investigate the details of your crash. Instead, you can rely on your attorney to examine police reports, speak to eyewitnesses, and gather all kinds of additional evidence that might help you recover a more substantial settlement.

They Can Represent You in Court

While over 90% of injury claims are settled out of court, there is always the chance that your lawsuit might go to trial2. If this occurs, then a lawyer is absolutely necessary. They will represent you in court, question witnesses, present evidence, and help you strive for the best results in this situation.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching the Kansas City area for a qualified, experienced car accident attorney, look no further than Townsend Law, LLC. Over the years, we have assisted numerous injured plaintiffs, and we can help you recover the financial settlement you need to cover your medical expenses, missed wages, and any other damages you might have incurred due to your accident. Book your consultation today and take your first steps towards justice.

