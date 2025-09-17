3 in 4 Americans Say Smarter Tech Holds the Answer to Youth Vaping Epidemic, IKE Tech Report Reveals

63% believe current age verification methods are too easy to bypass, highlighting the need for smarter, tech-driven solutions; age-verification technology at the point of use is seen as the most effective way to prevent underage access; 89% of current adult vapers would purchase age-restricted devices if it stopped youth use.

Los Angeles – Urgent action is needed to protect young people from youth vaping access and the booming illicit vape market in the U.S., according to new research from IKE Tech LLC (“IKE Tech”), a leading innovator in identity verification (IDV) and tokenization technology.

While U.S. regulators have taken aggressive steps through FDA enforcement, such as banning flavored vapes and issuing marketing denial orders to major brands, the report reveals that many flavored disposable products remain widely available due to enforcement gaps and legal loopholes. The findings highlight that policy alone is insufficient, and that smarter, tech-driven interventions are urgently needed to close the youth access gap, while still allowing the possibility of flavored vapes to support adults looking to quit cigarette use.

Peer pressure and curiosity fuel youth vaping crisis

Although the U.S. has made progress in reducing cigarette smoking among young adults, there is growing worry about more teens turning to vaping. This problem is fueled by easy access and social factors, not just product appeal.

The report, which surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults and 500 U.S. 15-17-year-olds (as part of a total of 5,000 respondents across the UK and U.S.), found that 1 in 2 (50%) of respondents across all demographics identify peer pressure and social influence as the primary reasons why young people start vaping. Many teenagers are also motivated by a desire to experiment, with 40% of 15-17-year-olds stating this as a key reason for picking up the habit.

Worryingly, 87% of all respondents believe vapes are often given or shared by friends and siblings. Even with existing regulations, 63% of both adults and young people surveyed point out that current age checks can be easily bypassed. The data highlights a critical enforcement gap, as 73% of all respondents believe underage users buy vapes online, and 67% say they purchase them in stores with minimal or non-existent age checks.

Alongside the rise in youth vaping, an illicit market has surged, posing potentially serious health risks, and undermining legitimate businesses that invest in compliance, safety, and innovation. Sales of unauthorized, flavored disposable vapes in the United States amounted to around $2.4 billion in 2024, or 35% of the e-cigarettes from outlets such as convenience stores and supermarkets. When asked why young people turn to illegal or black market vapes, all respondents pointed to peer pressure and social factors (81%), cheaper prices (75%), and lack of age checks (75%). Among U.S. youth specifically, the lack of age checks was even more prominent, with 81% identifying it as a significant driver.

Commenting on the findings, Hannah Sims, MSN, RN, Clinical Nurse Manager, Emergency Medicine (U.S.), said: “In recent years, we’ve seen a noticeable rise in patients aged 12 to 15 presenting with physical symptoms linked to vaping. The most common complaints include elevated heart rate, anxiety, headaches, and respiratory issues, particularly among physically active teens. In many cases, what begins as experimentation with friends or older siblings quickly progresses to daily use as adolescents develop a dependence on nicotine. These trends highlight the urgent need to prevent youth from accessing these products and protect their long-term health.”

The key to keeping vapes out of kids’ hands

The report findings outline a new approach to restricting underage access, with digital age verification standing out as a key solution for this challenge. Almost a half (46%) of respondents support checks at the point of sale, with 49% supporting verification at the point of use – such as a digital ‘child lock’ with biometric identification. Critically, among 15-17-year-olds, point-of-use technology is seen as the most effective way to prevent underage access (55%). This strong support for innovation is also echoed by 89% of current adult vapers, who admit they would purchase devices featuring this technology if it helped stop youth use.

A call for collaboration to secure a safer future

Looking ahead, less than a half (43%) of all respondents believe underage vaping will decrease by 2030. While policymakers have so far focused on restricting flavors and packaging, respondents are clear that stronger penalties for retailers (75%), smarter technology solutions (72%), and more education for parents and young people (70%) will be essential to truly curb youth vaping.

“The FDA has taken bold steps in restricting flavored e-cigarettes, but enforcement gaps remain, especially with online sales and black market products. That’s where technology like ours becomes essential,” said John Patterson, President of IKE Tech. “By integrating age verification directly into the device, we go beyond packaging restrictions and sales bans to ensure that only adults can access these products, no matter where or how they’re sold. It’s time to complement federal regulation with innovative tools that actually work in the real world.”

IKE Tech’s report, ‘The first vape-free youth generation: The critical role of technology to end underage access and illicit sales’, concludes that by fostering true collaboration between industry, regulators, retailers, educators, and public health advocates, the U.S. can create a safer environment for young people and lead the way in responsible vaping regulation.

To download the full report and learn more about IKE Tech, visit www.iketech.com.

About IKE Tech

IKE Tech LLC (“IKE Tech”) is pioneering real-time age and identity verification at the point of use, helping to safeguard access to age-restricted products.

A leading innovator at the intersection of Internet of Things (IoT), identity verification (IDV), and tokenization technology, IKE Tech has developed an industry-first, scalable age-gating component that provides continuous, real-time verification for electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and other restricted consumer products.

IKE Tech’s interoperable Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) System-on-a-Chip, powered by a user-friendly mobile app available on iOS and Android, integrates seamlessly into ENDS devices, giving manufacturers and regulators a flexible, future-proofed solution to combat underage vaping and illicit markets. By setting the new standard for responsible, adult-only access, IKE Tech is helping eliminate youth vaping for good.

Methodology

The proprietary data referenced in this whitepaper was sourced from an online survey of 5,000 respondents: 2,000 UK adults; 2,000 U.S. adults; 500 UK children aged 15-17 via their parents; and 500 U.S. children aged 15-17 via their parents. It was commissioned by Clarity Global on behalf of IKE Tech LLC and conducted by market research company OnePoll, following the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected between the 3 June 2025 and 10 June 2025. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.