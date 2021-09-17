3 Questions to Ask a Bicycle Accident Lawyer in Miami

Bicycle accidents can cause head, chest, face, brain, spinal cord, leg, back, and internal injuries. In addition, they can also lead to lacerations, paralysis, and fatalities.

Most people enjoy riding a bicycle as it’s a fun outdoor activity. It’s a great way to exercise and can be quite advantageous for one’s health. Through cycling, you may enhance your muscle strength and improve coordination, posture, and joint mobility. Additionally, biking could also help reduce stress and manage or prevent ailments like diabetes and arthritis.

What Causes Most Bicycle Accidents in Miami?

In Miami, most people have embraced biking to enjoy the benefits mentioned above. However, most roads in this region aren’t made to provide safety to cyclists because of the high-speed traffic. Also, riders have to share road space with other motorists. For these reasons, Miami bicyclists may be more likely to be involved in accidents.

That being so, both riders and motorists can cause crashes. Some of the causes of bike accidents in this region may be fatigue, low visibility, speed, and defective equipment. Also, distracted road users and harsh weather conditions could contribute to Miami’s high rate of bike crashes.

Things to Ask a Bicycle Accident Lawyer in Miami

Bicycle accidents can cause head, chest, face, brain, spinal cord, leg, back, and internal injuries. In addition, they can also lead to lacerations, paralysis, and fatalities. If you’ve experienced such injuries or your loved one has died due to a bike crash, a Miami bicycle accident lawyer could help. These professionals will ensure you get fair compensation for any losses you may have incurred due to the accident.

If you need an attorney, consider asking for referrals from your loved ones. Also, several websites rate lawyers, and these could connect you to a good expert. You can also contact your local bar association for referrals.

However, before picking any professional, you’ve got to ensure they’re suitable for the job. If you’ve got any candidates, you have to evaluate their legal capabilities. An efficient way to go about this is by interviewing them to identify the right person for your case.

Some of the questions you can ask the professionals are the following:

1. How Much Experience Do You Have?

In the legal field, experience is an essential asset. Therefore, when interviewing your candidates, this is a crucial thing to ask about. Usually, lawyers who’ve been in the industry for several years have sufficient knowledge in their field of work and know the best tactics to pursue any claim.

Also, ask the professionals how long they’ve worked in Miami. Usually, laws are different in most states, so you should look for a person who has practiced in the city for a while. This is because you require someone who fully understands your local area. Such experts will know what conditions of the region can cause bicycle accidents. This way, they can sufficiently determine the party at fault. This can be a road agency, the other motorist, a bicycle manufacturer, or pedestrian.

2. What Do You Specialize In?

After asking your potential lawyer about their experience, ask them what they specialize in. In most states, personal injury attorneys are professionals that help with accidents. However, most of these experts take on a wide range of cases. They’ll handle matters like workers’ compensation, product and premise liability, dog bites, sexual assault, etc.

That being so, you need someone who primarily specializes in bicycle accidents. Such attorneys have sufficient knowledge in this field and understand bike policies and laws much better. Therefore, you might have a higher chance of winning your case and getting your rightful compensation by hiring one.

3. What are Your Legal Fees?

When looking for a bike accident lawyer, it’s essential to consider an affordable professional. This is because if you got severe injuries from your crash, you might need medical attention for the rest of your life. Also, if you can’t return to work due to the collision, you may lose the ability to provide for yourself or your family. Therefore, you’ve got to be careful when choosing your attorney.

In most states, bicycle accidents are covered under personal injury cases. This might also be the case in Miami. Usually, legal charges in this field vary. Some firms might ask for a retainer, others an hourly rate, and some only a contingency fee. When vetting your potential hires, consider those who only require the latter. This means you’ll only pay them if you win your case. Also, they’ll only ask for a percentage of the settlement you receive.

It’s also important to note that contingency fees vary, and you’ve got to ensure you pick a lawyer charging an affordable amount. Therefore, ask for quotes from different attorneys. After that, you can compare their price against the services they offer. From your evaluation, you might be able to pick a good lawyer with the best rates.

Conclusion

If you’ve been injured in a bicycle crash in Miami or your loved one has died due to one, hiring a lawyer for your case is advisable. These professionals will be beneficial in ensuring you get fair compensation for any damages or losses incurred.

However, you must ensure you hire the right person for the job. Therefore, you’ve got to conduct interviews with a few professionals, so you’re able to pick the best one on your list. In your assessment, ask about each person’s experience, what they specialize in, and their fees. If you identify one with suitable qualifications, you can hire them. However, if you can’t find any, keep looking or ask for friends’ referrals.