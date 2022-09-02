3 Tips for Winning a Child Custody Battle

A good parent should know every detail about their children, education, friends, etc. Although many parents underestimate this aspect, you’d be surprised at how much knowing small details will help you win your custody case.

Custody cases are always complex and stressful both for the parents and children. In most cases, parents don’t know what to expect and what they can do to win their case. That’s why you need a plan of action beforehand if you want to win the case.

Based on statistics, on the national average, the mother is awarded around 65 percent custody time, while the father is granted approximately 35 percent.

In this article, we will mention four tips that will help you win your custody case.

Before Filing for a Child Custody

Before you begin the case, ask yourself whether you can avoid it. Child custody cases can be mentally and physically draining for you and your children, so it’s always better to search for potential alternatives.

After exploring all the other options and you can’t find another option other than filing for child custody, you need to be prepared for anything. Usually, parents end up in court because neither party is willing to compromise. Under these circumstances, you’ll need lawyers who will try to help you win the case.

Preparation

Filing for a divorce or child custody means you must be prepared before going to court. You need to hire an experienced attorney to help you understand your state’s child custody laws. For example, if you live in San Diego, then you need to contact San Diego Custody Lawyers to understand your case clearly. But what else can you do to help your preparation?

Cooperate with Your Ex-Spouse

One of the essential tips you should try is cooperating with your partner. Not only will this support and facilitate your case, but it will make it easy for the judge and court. Similarly, the judge will ensure that neither of you will try to ruin your children’s relationship with your ex-spouse.

When both parents mutually agree on many things, this will make the case easier to handle. However, in instances where you don’t seem to cooperate, perhaps it’s best to reach for San Diego Divorce Lawyers so you fix your divorce issues before handling custody.

Know Every Detail about Your Children

A good parent should know every detail about their children, education, friends, etc. Although many parents underestimate this aspect, you’d be surprised at how much knowing small details will help you win your custody case.

Ensure Your Living Arrangements are Sorted Out

One of the most important things you should do before your custody case is to figure out your living arrangements. Doing so will show that you can provide your children with a proper living environment.

While judges are flexible about accommodation, you’ll still need to show them that your living arrangements provide sufficient space for you and your children.

Also, if your ex-spouse has a family house and you’re trying to find a new place, opt for something close to them. This will save your kids time since they don’t have to travel a lot to visit both of you.