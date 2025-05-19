3M Settles New Jersey PFAS Lawsuits

3M will pay $450 million to settle New Jersey lawsuits over PFAS pollution.

3M has agreed to pay New Jersey up to $450 million to settle lawsuits related to toxic chemical pollution that has affected natural resources across the state. The money will go toward fixing the damage caused by PFAS, often known as “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to water and soil contamination. These chemicals do not easily break down, staying in the environment — and people’s bodies — for years. The settlement still needs to be approved by a court and will go through a public review period before being finalized.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General’s office, 3M will pay $285 million this year, and the rest of the funds will be paid over the next 25 years. The company, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is one of several that have faced lawsuits around the country over PFAS pollution. The lawsuits in New Jersey stem from contamination linked to facilities in Pennsville, Carneys Point, and Parlin. One of the lawsuits was set to go to trial soon, but this agreement means 3M won’t have to appear in court.

PFAS stands for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These man-made chemicals have been around since the 1940s and were used in a variety of consumer products. Companies made them because they had useful properties — they resisted heat, water, and oil. PFAS helped make non-stick pans, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant carpets, and effective firefighting foam. But their usefulness came with a serious downside. Because the chemicals don’t break down easily, they remain in the environment for a long time. They can build up in the human body, and over time, this buildup may lead to health problems.

Some of the most common types of PFAS, including PFOA and PFOS, have been mostly phased out, but they are still found in many places due to past use. The Environmental Protection Agency now advises that levels of these chemicals in drinking water should not exceed four parts per trillion — a very small amount — due to possible health risks. Activists and scientists say that companies knew about the dangers years ago but kept producing and selling PFAS anyway.

In 2022, 3M announced it would stop making PFAS by the end of 2025. The company says it is still on track to meet that goal. In a statement about the New Jersey settlement, 3M said the agreement would help it move forward without ongoing legal disputes, allowing the company to concentrate on its other business efforts. Still, critics argue that companies like 3M are only now taking action after years of causing harm to the environment and communities.

Attorney General Matt Platkin said the settlement sends a clear message that businesses that pollute New Jersey’s water will be held responsible. He also said that money from the settlement would be used by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection to help repair the damage and prevent further harm.

The lawsuits that led to the settlement covered not just the damage at the two main industrial sites, but also broader contamination across the state caused by firefighting foam and other PFAS-related products. The case highlights how widespread the problem is and how long it may take to fix. While this settlement is one step forward, many believe that more legal action, cleanups, and stricter rules will still be needed to deal with the lasting effects of these chemicals on people and the planet.

