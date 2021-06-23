4 Benefits of CRM for Law Firms

CRM can help your law firm by automating tasks that can increase your firm’s productivity.

One of the many things the pandemic affected in society is the increased online presence of individuals and businesses. People have grown to rely more on the internet, using digital tools, utilizing online services, and other tasks that became necessary due to the prevailing zeitgeist (e.g., the current health crisis).

For businesses, including legal firms, the need to maintain and manage healthy, professional relationships with clients, peers, and employees, a tool for streamlining tasks, is both a requirement and necessity. It should be easy to use, accessible, and essential in nurturing relationships with all stakeholders.

Subsequently, a software suite like Client Relationship Management (CRM) is one of those that are proving to be indispensable among legal firms. How so, you might ask. Below is a brief explanation of CRM.

CRM Overview

It’s an amalgamation of technologies, strategies, and systems that businesses use to organize and analyze client interactions and other information throughout the entire business-client relationship.

CRM for law firms is different from CRM for other commercial businesses, however. CRM can help a law firm know when a potential client has visited the website or its contact page. The law firm can use this information to reach this potential client since not everyone can be motivated enough to contact a law firm. Through CRM, the firm can reach out to people who might be needing legal representation or any sort of legal advice.

CRM helps a law firm in profiling potential clients, recognizing their needs, and establishing relationships that result in giving them the best possible legal assistance. Additionally, CRM can also help streamline the daily tasks of running an efficient and organized practice, so that the firm can focus on their clients and their needs.

Ways That CRM Can Benefit Your Law Firm

Your law firm has to deal with a wide range of clients; eventually, you’ll need to have more than spreadsheets to keep track of all of them—and that’s just one aspect. Here are some of the benefits that your law firm can get from CRM:

Client Management

CRM is very helpful when it comes to paperwork, especially when your practice is expanding. A good CRM can provide you with a well-organized, efficient list of your various clients, including their contact details and other pertinent information.

Having that kind of data that you can easily call up is crucial when you need to update your clients. You can also provide them with legal service, or send information and other details relevant to their case or legal situation if they require them. With CRM, your clients aren’t left in the dark and confused about their situation. They will be well-informed and kept up-to-date with what’s happening.

Additionally, there are templates and forms you can use in CRM that are perfect for keeping track of meetings and appointments. Relevant details are recorded, including the duration of the meetings, billable hours, and other details.

Efficient Staff Management

A law firm with a growing pool of personnel and other individuals involved in a case or project should be working in concert. With CRM, you can oversee your team’s tasks and keep track of their progress. Task scheduling will be a breeze, and you can gain insights on how to better accomplish your goals. With simple but essential tasks taken care of, you can focus on improving overall results.

Manage Leads

Following up leads and phone calls are important for a law firm. A CRM system can prevent the loss of potential clients by making sure calls and leads aren’t neglected. One of CRM’s functions ensures that interactions with clients are automated. It can also help you boost a lead’s score—that is, the method of assigning numerical values to each lead you generate for the firm—based on your previous experience.

A lead’s score is increased by the way you handle it, such as emails and phone calls to the party concerned.

Build A Strong Network

Law firms live or die by their reputation. Having strong relationships with clients would mean referral sources, which could expand your client base. This is true if you made the effort to cultivate a positive relationship with your clients. However, lawyers sometimes don’t have the time or the resources to build such relationships. CRM can be an invaluable tool in this aspect. It can help build and maintain a more personal relationship with clients.

By using CRM, you can ensure that every lead is followed and every client is updated. Making clients and potential clients feel they’re well taken care of by your firm is a big boon for your firm in terms of referrals.

Conclusion

Recent events made it necessary for businesses, including law firms, to use technological tools like Client Relation Management to streamline their operation. It’s also an invaluable tool for attracting and retaining clients.

CRM can help your law firm by automating tasks that can increase your firm’s productivity. By providing a better overall service, a law firm’s reputation can improve, resulting in increased referrals.