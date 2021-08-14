4 Questions You Should Ask When Consulting a Family Lawyer

When you’re going through this difficult time of your life, your chosen lawyer should contribute to a better flow of your case and situation and not add to the anxiety you’re already going through.

Having your marriage is on the rocks is never a pleasing one to be in, especially if there are children involved. It can get tricky, troublesome, and bring the entire family a lot of anxiety. It’s best to enlist the help of a family lawyer, and when you hire one, they should make sure that you get the support you need.

In consulting a family lawyer, you have to be sure you’re putting your trust in someone reputable. There are so many family lawyers you can choose from, but not all of them are equal in terms of expertise and reputation. Asking the right questions early on is one of the best ways to bring you towards a top rated family law firm to handle your case.

When you’re still in the process of consulting a family lawyer, be sure to ask the following questions:

1. What’s Your Style and Approach When Handling Sensitive Family Issues?

First off, you’ll want to determine the lawyer’s style and approach. Doing so will give you an idea as to how the attorney will go through with your case. It also enables you to decipher early on whether or not that particular lawyer is going to be easy to deal with.

To lead you to that decision, you may want to ask the following questions:

How quickly do you respond to your clients’ calls, emails, and concerns?

Do you encourage mediation with your clients before proceeding with a full-blown trial?

How do you respond to an unresponsive opposing party or counsel?

These questions, for starters, can give you an idea as to how well the attorney treats their clients during such a challenging time in their life.

2. How Long Have You Practiced Family Law?

There are some lawyers who practice general law but are also handling family law cases. Nonetheless, there are also lawyers who spent extra years of study dedicated to specializing in family law. This latter group is to your advantage if you put a premium on expertise and length of practice.

So, be sure to ask about how long the lawyer has been practicing family law. There’s no better way to improve one’s skill than through practice. The more family law cases an attorney worked on and the longer they’ve done so, this can be a determinant of the lawyer’s skill.

3. Have You Represented Other Cases Similar to This One?

Third, you’ll also want to have an overall feel as to whether or not a certain lawyer has represented other cases in the past which are similar to yours. This is an added advantage for you. It means that the attorney has mastery of a family law case like yours.

Remember that not all family cases are the same. There’s a wide array of issues relating to family law. If you happen to chance upon a lawyer who has handled a case like yours, then you can be assured that your situation is in good hands.

As you ask about this, don’t also forget to ask about the end result of those cases. How many of those have they settled well or won.

4. What Are Your Usual Clients Like?

Of course, you can’t ask for specific names of clients the lawyer has worked with in the past due to the confidential nature of a client-attorney relationship. However, you can always ask about what these usual clients are like.

For instance, if the lawyer gives a hint that many of his previous clients in the past were middle to high-income families and you’re a single mother of two struggling to make it daily, then you may not be able to afford that lawyer’s fees. This shouldn’t be a cause of dismay, though, as there are still so many attorneys with lower rates but offer just as good a service and outcome as this pricier one.

You don’t have to push through with a lawyer whom you know you can’t afford, as that’s just another financial burden that will join all the other monetary problems that you’re already facing.

Conclusion

As you can see, hiring a family lawyer is never an easy decision to make. There are so many factors that come into play to ensure the best resolution for the entire family. When you’re going through this difficult time of your life, your chosen lawyer should contribute to a better flow of your case and situation and not add to the anxiety you’re already going through. Lay your cards on the table as soon as you begin the selection process by asking the questions above. When you do so, you can end up with a lawyer you can develop a trusting relationship with.