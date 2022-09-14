4 Reasons to Use a Prenuptial Agreement

Prenups have a bad reputation, but they are beneficial in a myriad of ways.

Prenuptial agreements, or prenups, have gotten a reputation over the years as being something that rich people sign to maintain control in the event that the couple gets divorced. If it is discovered that someone wants to have their partner sign a prenup, society tends to make them the villain and therefore the purpose and benefits of the general prenup have been skewed or forgotten. Keep reading for four reasons to use a prenup, even if you are not part of the wealthy class.

Know What Could Be Coming

If the unthinkable happens and you either get a divorce or one of you passes away unexpectedly, a prenup is designed to outline exactly what would happen in the event of one of those situations coming to pass. Knowing what will happen before you even get married takes the weight off of your shoulders, because if those events ever do come to pass, you will not be blindsided with surprises that you do not want or arguments that you never thought you would have, like who gets to keep the diamond engagement rings. People may not always want to know what will happen to them in the future, but knowing these things allows you to plan accordingly and know what to expect, which will save you and your partner a lot of headache.

Maintain Financial Independence

Prenups were not designed to trap people. In fact, a prenup can help both parties keep their financial independence, which is something that most people want to keep. Nobody wants to be fully dependent on their spouse, and while spouses may do the finances together and both contirbute to the bills, nobody wants their spouse controlling their hard-earned money. A prenup prevents one spouse being greedy and trying to take advantage of the other in the event that there is a divorce.

Identify the Financial Responsibilities Of Each Spouse

There are a lot of things that individual people can be held responsible for that they might try to include their spouse in. Those things can involve things such as debt or the cost of supporting children from a previous marriage. A prenup identifies the people who had the responsibilities prior to the relationship as the only people responsible for those kinds of costs, and such things are factored in if the couple gets divorced.

Establishing such responsibilities in the prenup also prevents the spouse from suffering financial damage. For instance, if you have student loans, and you get married, they will try to say that your spouse is also responsible for your student loan debt and your spouse might find their credit score affected just by having married you. However, if you enter a prenup where you assign all of the student loan responsibility to yourself, your spouse will not be affected by it.

Protect Children

If you have children from a previous relationship or are planning to have children, it is important to make sure that they are protected, no matter what happens. If it is applicable, prenups will factor in things like who gets to keep the children that you and your current partner have together if you two get divorced as well as who pays child support. This way, you do not have to argue for custody. It will also protect children from a previous relationship by making sure their parent is responsible for them and the costs that come with that responsibility.

Prenups have a bad reputation, but they are beneficial in a myriad of ways. Keep this article in mind in case you ever need to sign a prenup, and remember that it is not meant to kill the romance, but enhance it by bringing you closer together through agreeing on what matters most.