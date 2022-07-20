4 Reasons You Need an Accident Lawyer in Orlando, FL

When you file a claim against the other driver’s insurance, you step outside the no-fault system.

Orlando, FL – Florida is one of the few no-fault states in the country. Things should be easy. You’re in an accident, you got to your insurance company and they pay you damages, no questions asked. Under the no-fault system, you can get damages even if you were partly or totally at fault. Why would you need an attorney then?

If only things were that simple. Here are a few facts that may make you change your mind and start looking for a good Orlando accident lawyer.

No-fault only works for minor accidents

Under Florida law, drivers are required to carry a Personal Injury Protection policy. The minimum coverage is $10,000, which should cover both medical expenses and lost wages. If you have minimum insurance, there’s no way you can recover the financial losses associated with a serious injury. Once you’ve exhausted your PIP coverage, you’ll need to file a claim against the other driver so you’ll have to reach out to some experienced Florida accident lawyers.

You need to know how much your claim is worth

When you file a claim against the other driver’s insurance, the adjuster in charge of your case will do anything in his power to minimize the value of your claim. The insurance adjuster may tell you that for an injury like whiplash, they can only give you $5,000 and that’s being generous. No matter how much pain you’re in, they’ll tell you that’s how much your claim is worth, which is simply not true. But you won’t know that if you don’t have a lawyer by your side.

To get damages you need to prove the other driver was negligent

When you file a claim against the other driver’s insurance, you step outside the no-fault system. You’ll have to prove that the other driver was at fault and he acted with negligence. At the same time, you need to keep in mind that Florida follows a comparative negligence doctrine. This means that if you were somewhat at fault for the crash, your total damages will be reduced by a percentage corresponding to your share of the blame. You’ll have to have knowledgeable lawyers to negotiate blame.

There are strict rules on when you can sue in Florida

The insurance system in Florida was created to minimize litigation and take the pressure off the courts. If you have minor injuries, you cannot sue. Only people who have sustained severe or life-changing injuries can sue.

The job of your accident lawyers will be to get medical experts to testify on the severity of your injuries. If you do not convince the judge your injuries meet the threshold required by law, your lawsuit may be thrown out.

