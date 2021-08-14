4 Tips for Finding the Right Car Accident Attorney

Finding the right attorney after a car accident can sometimes feel like a tall task. However, when you follow these simple steps, you can make the process much easier.

If you have ever been in a car accident, you know firsthand how jarring it can be. If the incident resulted in severe injuries or even death, the physical and emotional consequences are even more intense. As a result, having an experienced car accident attorney on your side becomes essential. It is undoubtedly one of the most important things to do after a car accident, as they can help you navigate the complexities of the legal system, overcome any challenges you may encounter, and understand what to say (and not say) to your insurance company.

How can you ensure you hire the right car accident attorney for you? Here are four simple steps you can follow to facilitate the process.

1. Shop Around

Finding the perfect car accident attorney is similar to finding the perfect wedding dress. As a general rule of thumb, you don’t pick the first one you try, and you need to shop around and explore your options to find the one that’s best for you.

Be sure to conduct in-depth research into your car accident lawyer options in your region. Compare areas of expertise, fees, and more, and align this data with your expectations to see which ones fit the bill.

2. Schedule Free Consultations

In addition to shopping around and conducting extensive research on your options, you need to meet with your options in person. This will allow you to get a firsthand feel for how your attorney will interact and communicate with you. These interactions can provide some much-needed perspective and insight into your needs for a car accident attorney.

Many law firms, such as Dennis Hernandez & Associates, offer free consultations or case evaluations in which these experts provide free insight on your case. Take full advantage of these offers and book away.

3. Check Out Client Testimonials

Not only do you need it, but you deserve the peace of mind that the attorney you hire will do a good job. You want to know that your money will be well spent on someone who will perform the job to your satisfaction. An excellent way to gauge this is to consult past client testimonials. If you’re considering a particular lawyer, check out their Google reviews or testimonials on their website.

4. Be Thorough and Take Your Time

Hiring the right car accident lawyer is a process, so be patient and give yourself the time you need to do it properly. Be sure to ask all your questions to each potential candidate (i.e. about their fees, their turnaround times, their compensation estimates for accident claims) to get the full picture of their capabilities. While you do face a statute of limitations for filing car accident lawsuits (which vary state to state), these are typically multiple years.

