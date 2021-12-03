4 Ways a Personal Injury Attorney Can Help Your Case

A personal injury attorney can help you get the compensation and justice you deserve.

Victims of psychological or physical harm, caused by serious cases such as defamation or automobile accidents, are always guaranteed to be gravely affected. They can be helpless in this type of situation and most of the time, the only way to attain justice is by seeking attorneys.

The attorneys who specialize in these cases are called personal injury lawyers. They are lawyers who likewise specialize in tort law. Tort law is an area of law that covers civil actions for wrongdoings or injuries resulting from negligence. In turn, it’s also the responsibility of personal injury lawyers to inform the plaintiff about the scope of his rights and the comparative negligence involved in a case.

If you’ve fallen victim to a personal injury or torts, here are four ways a personal injury attorney can assist in your case.

1. Meet Deadlines

Civil lawsuits, such as personal injury cases, are regulated by civil procedures. This includes deadlines within a particular jurisdiction. Under the laws related to deadlines, a personal injury lawyer must consider the following:

The filing of a case within the Statute of Limitations (deadline for filing a case)

Deadline for a response to an order to show cause (O.S.C) (allowed period for the submission of documents pertaining to violations of the other party)

Deadline for Case Management Conference (allowed period for the judge and the parties to participate in the Early Case Evaluation)

Personal injury lawyers are expected to know and adhere to these deadlines because there’s no room for these kinds of errors in courts. Failure to meet these deadlines may lead to the dismissal of the case.

2. Collect Reports and Records

Lawyers invest their time, resources, and expertise in every case they handle. That’s why they always take caution in gauging the case’s merits and choosing clients. These lawyers should be prepared before attending a trial by securing facts and possible sources of proof that may help them win the case.

Personal injury lawyers have to collect information through records and obtain evidence so that they can file a lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiff or victim.

Police reports are a source from which attorneys gather data. These reports may contain information such as names of potential witnesses, the officer’s account of the incident, and contact details of the person who committed the tort.

The next sources are photos and videos of the scene besides physical evidence. These can help prove the extent of the damage. Examples of these are pictures taken by eyewitnesses and videos from surveillance equipment and dash cameras.

Other types of records and reports are medical records, income data, and insurance details.

3. Communicate with the Insurance Company

Hospital bills tend to be expensive depending on the seriousness of the injury incurred by the plaintiff. During these moments, insurance companies can help take some of the financial burdens off the injured person’s shoulders.

Personal injury lawyers can negotiate with the insurance companies on your behalf to ensure that you get adequate compensation and financial assistance.

Lawyers will also review the policy details to determine the maximum benefits one can get based on the case. They can assist in filing a case against the insurance company if they refuse to compensate the victim adequately.

4. Represent You in Court

Some cases are resolved before reaching the judge through negotiation and mediation. However, a case can lead to a full-court trial, such as if the insurance company denies the legal claim.

Thus, an attorney will have the responsibility to represent a person before the judge and fight for their rights. With a lawyer’s knowledge and expertise, they are expected to oust emotional arguments and fallacies, and only support a case with logic and facts based on credible records and accurate information. They may also specialize in laws such as criminal laws. All in all, they are experts in court procedures and they’ll make sure that the case is in their client’s favor for the speedy disposition of a case.

Conclusion

A personal injury attorney can help you get the compensation and justice you deserve. There are substantive and procedural aspects they must consider to win a case. They must ensure that deadlines are met and that they are always prepared to appear in court. Lawyers must also be assertive in negotiating with the victim’s insurance company, among others.

Overall, personal injury attorneys can help with your case especially if you’re injured or wronged by another and want to seek compensation. Before you employ the services of a lawyer, do some research and look into their track record to see if they’ve won cases in the past. You’d want to hire a reliable one for the successful disposition of your case.