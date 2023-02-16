5 Common Injuries in Bus Accidents

If you’re sitting on the bus and it suddenly stops, you can easily hurt your head, neck, or spine.

In large cities, buses are often the most affordable and efficient way to travel around. However, with so many buses on the road, it’s no surprise they’re involved in accidents. When these accidents occur, victims can experience multiple injuries ranging from minor to severe, or even fatal.

Still, regardless of the severity of your injury, you’re eligible for compensation by the liable party. Luckily, experienced lawyers can help you accomplish that.

If you or a loved one has been involved in a bus accident, you can read more about your potential injuries in this article and seek immediate help.

Catastrophic Injuries

Although bus accidents involve many injuries, like other vehicle crashes, they can have catastrophic results. To top it off, buses are bigger vehicles, meaning they’re at higher risk of rolling over than other vehicles thanks to their massive size.

Because passengers lack the main safety parts, such as seatbelts, a rollover collision can cause catastrophic injuries like broken bones or head trauma.

Broken Bones

One of the most common types of injury that bus accident victims experience is broken bones. This injury usually occurs when passengers are crushed or other pedestrians are hit by the bus. Although some fractures may take a few days to heal, others may be more complex and require surgeries.

Cuts and Lacerations

When the bus is packed, people tend to stand up, but they’re unaware of some dangerous objects, such as windows, benches, and poles. These can cause cuts and lacerations, especially when sharp objects or windows can hit your face or body.

Similar to other injuries, cuts and lacerations usually require some stitches, but deeper cuts can lead to tissue damage or blood loss. The more severe cuts and lacerations may also require plastic surgery due to scarring and deformation, and can become infected.

Internal Injuries

When you’re on the road and hit by a bus, you’re usually unprotected from vehicles. This can result in getting hit by buses and experiencing internal injuries, such as:

Punctured lungs

Internal hemorrhaging

Kidney damage

Lacerations to the liver

Head, Neck, and Spinal Cord Injuries

If you’re sitting on the bus and it suddenly stops, you can easily hurt your head, neck, or spine. These injuries can include concussions, paralysis, broken bones in the back or neck, and traumatic brain injuries.

Often, these injuries are caused due to the bus driver's negligence.