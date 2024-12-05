5 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Filing a Truck Accident Claim

You want to get everything right when making your claim for a truck accident so that your compensation can be maximized.

Truck accidents can be severe and occasionally involve much property damage with serious injury. However, if you are unfortunately involved in one, the process for claims needs to be perfect. Ensuring a positive outcome for your claim depends on a good strategy and avoiding common errors. Here are five critical mistakes people often make when filing a truck accident claim.

Delaying Medical Treatment

Even if you feel your injuries are minor after an accident, it’s vital to immediately seek medical treatment. Many injuries, especially soft tissue and internal injuries, do not immediately show symptoms, but might worsen over time. A medical examination will establish a documented cause-and-effect relationship between the accident and your injury.

This also gives the insurance company a reason to claim that your injuries cannot be all that serious. You must follow through with all medical advice and document your appointments and treatments. This shows you are taking your recovery seriously and how you got injured by the accident.

Failing to Gather Proper Evidence

While it might be easily forgotten after a traumatic experience, this could make all the difference when solidifying your claim. Pictures taken from the accident scene, vehicle damage, and visible injuries will help your case, as will statements compiled from witnessed accounts.

It’s also important to get a copy of the police report containing the accident details and objective account. The more evidence you have, the stronger the bargaining position becomes against the insurers.

Lacking Legal Representation

The insurance adjusters from the trucking company will shortly be calling with feigned sympathy in voice and words to help you in whatever way possible. However, remember, they work for an insurance company and are mainly entitled to reduce the claim amount.

For instance, speaking with adjusters in Atlanta without a lawyer present may lead to involuntary admissions or statements that hurt your case. It is best to consult with an Atlanta truck accident lawyer before you speak with any insurance adjusters. An experienced attorney knows all the tricks employed by insurance companies and can communicate on your behalf.

Settling Too Quickly

Speeding up the claim settlements to cater to the financial strains is tempting, but consider resisting the temptation. Mostly early settlements, however, do not account for the full extent of your damages. Certain truck accident injuries are long-term, taking several months or even longer before surfacing.

The insurance company may offer you an amount to try to settle for less than the case may be worth. It’s always a good idea to consult a lawyer who can assess the offer and negotiate based on fair compensation. Otherwise, there is a chance that you end up settling your case too soon and find yourself having financial responsibilities for out-of-pocket medical costs in the future.

Misunderstanding Liability in Truck Accidents

The liability in trucking accidents could be rather complex due to the numerous parties you need to hold accountable. The liability can be extended to different parties, including the truck driver, the trucking company, and the vehicle manufacturer.

Not identifying all the liable parties makes your claim not comprehensive enough. This denies you a chance to get maximal compensation. A truck accident lawyer can begin to investigate the accident and determine who is liable.

Endnote

You want to get everything right when making your claim for a truck accident so that your compensation can be maximized. For this reason, you have to work closely with a specialized attorney who will ensure you have all the statements and documents. You also need to do your part in this respect, such as seeking timely medical help.