5 Critical Ways a Truck Accident Attorney Can Help You After a Collision

Your entire focus should be on recuperating from the injuries, not legal complexities.

In many truck accident cases, the victims often receive a settlement offer from the liable party’s lawyer or insurance provider. So, do you still need to hire a truck accident attorney when you’re already getting settlement offers?

Well, yes. You do!

After all, most of these settlement offers downplay your losses, injuries, and loss of wages. The liable party’s insurance provider or lawyer will always try to close the settlement for a fraction of what you rightfully deserve.

By hiring an experienced truck accident attorney, you can prevent this. But the legal help these attorneys can provide doesn’t end here.

Here are the five critical ways a truck accident attorney can help you after a crash:

Investigate the Accident to Determine the Liable Parties

A lawyer must understand who’s at fault for the accident to move forward with your claim settlement case. Your lawyer will go through official police reports and many other evidences to find out:

How the truck accident took place

All parties involved in the crash

Information on the truck driver, the truck, and the trucking company

The exact party who is at fault for the crash

Only by investigating and identifying all liable parties can the lawyer prepare a solid case to help you get the maximum compensation you deserve.

Gather Evidence

Once the lawyer finds all the liable parties, he/she will try to gather as much evidence as possible to build a strong case.

After all, this evidence and possible witnesses will help you negotiate the settlement amount (or, help you get a favorable verdict during the trial if the out-of-court negotiation fails).

To collect the evidence, your attorney will:

Go to the crash site to investigate how it happened

Find eyewitnesses and get their statements

Take photos and videos of the crash site and review them

Gather the official police reports

Talk to the police who investigated the accident scene

Assess the damage to your vehicle or the vehicles involved in the accident

Collect and evaluate dashcam or CCTV footage

Evaluate your medical reports, injuries, and treatment expenses

These pieces of information will help the attorney build a strong case and determine the amount of compensation you rightfully deserve.

Complete All the Necessary Legal Tasks

From drafting a demand letter to representing you during the court trials—your attorney will take care of all the necessary legal or administrative tasks to move your case forward.

The lawyer will talk to the witnesses, negotiate with the insurance policy providers, and process the necessary documents to file a lawsuit.

This way, you can focus on recuperating from the physical injuries or mental traumas caused by the accident without worrying about complex legal jargon and tasks.

If you or your loved ones have suffered from physical, mental, or financial losses because of a truck accident, you should consult experienced attorneys to receive legal advice today.

Negotiate for a Fair Settlement Amount

Experienced truck accident attorneys are skilled negotiators. They will negotiate the settlement amount with the insurance providers on your behalf, helping you get the compensation you rightfully deserve.

Remember, the liable party’s insurance provider may contact you as early as possible to quickly finish the settlement for the accident. You should never agree to these settlement offers without consulting your truck accident lawyer.

Decline their offer politely, and let your lawyer deal with the settlement negotiations. Lawyers have the necessary skills, training, and experience to help you receive fair compensation for your losses.

File a Lawsuit and Represent You During the Court Trial

If the out-of-court negotiations don’t work, your lawyer will file a lawsuit and prepare for the trial to recover the appropriate settlement amount.

Your attorney will use the evidence from the collision scene and eyewitnesses to propose strong arguments against the liable party’s attorney.

An experienced truck accident attorney will try his/her best to prove or show why you deserve proper compensation and tilt the verdict in your favor.

Final Thoughts!

Truck accidents may leave you or your loved ones with lasting injuries or severe mental traumas. Your entire focus should be on recuperating from the injuries, not legal complexities.

Truck accident attorneys will help you:

Build a strong case

Complete legal tasks and gather evidence so you can focus on treating your injuries

Negotiate with the liable party or insurer for fair compensation

File a lawsuit and represent you during the court trial

Consult an experienced truck accident attorney today to make sure you receive fair compensation for your losses.