5 Ideas to Speed Up the Green Card Process

A green card, called that due to the specific color of the font and background, is a common term for a permanent residency permit in the United States. Despite being called “permanent”, green cards do expire in ten or two years, depending on the category of residency you have or will have. And, as with any paperwork that must be submitted, this takes time for the documents to be processed and the card released. Now, with many offices closed and more people changing their residency status, the process can take months. Here are five ways you can speed it up!

Be informed beforehand

Before you even start the legal process of obtaining a green card, read up as much as you can. See what kind of paperwork you will need and the type of copy you should have. Does it have to be certified? Does it have to be accompanied by the original document? There are also different categories of cards to apply for, so read more about these categories! Keep yourself on top of the process by making it your business to know everything there is to know about it before you even start it. It will save you time and energy and it always helps to be prepared.

Online services are your friend

Instead of trailing on and waiting in lines, you can always file your request online. There are multiple websites that help you through the process, including official government ones so you can take your pick. Click to find out more about how you can apply for your green card online and skip hours of waiting in line. Besides, digital documents take less time to process because moving them from one office to another is as simple as a few clicks, and there is no risk of loose papers being lost. If you can, stick to online!

Double check everything before applying

Before submitting any forms and applications, double check and then double check again to make sure you have all the documents you need. Follow the government advice found on the USCIS page to ensure all your paperwork is in order. This will save you a back-and-forth between an office and your house, various offices, or emails going both ways. If you have everything in order, the process will go smoothly, and it will take less time from the moment you apply to the moment you have your card.

Give yourself a head start

Start gathering documents and information a few months before the six months submission period before your current card expires and apply for a renewal at least a few weeks in advance. Do not leave anything for the last moment, so you don’t have unpleasant surprises. This may not seem like it saves you time, but energy, but by giving yourself a head start, you have time to check everything, which leads to the argument made above.

Request expedited processing

Few even know this is an option, but it is. You can simply ask for expedited processing if you file the paperwork at an office, or over the phone if you have sent them in by email or through a website. Expedited processing will make the processing faster, but you should only use this solution if you really need it. Otherwise, you are competing for time with those who really need their green card as soon as possible, so rely on other methods to get your green card in due time.

Bottom line

So here are five tips for getting your green card faster!