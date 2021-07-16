5 Important Tips for Disabled Job Seekers Starting Their Career Journey

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is a program financed by the Australian government that helps to support persons with disabilities when it comes to education, employment, and overall health and well-being.

Even though there are millions of people living with disabilities across the globe, the unemployment rate among disabled individuals is nearly double that of their non-disabled peers. Unfortunately, the workforce can present a number of unique challenges for persons with disabilities, from a lack of accessible workplace options to employers unwilling to hire and retain disabled persons. Thankfully, these obstacles can be overcome, as long as you have the right tools and resources at your disposal. To that end, here is how you can start a successful career as a disabled job seeker:

Know your rights as a disabled worker

The first step to choosing a suitable job and selecting a career path is knowing the rights you have as an individual and a worker with a disability. While all international human rights instruments are set to protect persons with disabilities, each state, region, and country will also have its own set of more extensive laws aimed at protecting disabled individuals in the workplace. If you are a disabled job seeker, this means employers are under the obligation to provide you with reasonable adjustments such as accessible entrances, sign language interpreters, audiotapes and documents in Braille, as well as any other workplace adjustments you might need.

In case you live in the US or the UK, you will also have the right to qualify for a disability benefit claim. Providing regular monetary assistance from the government, such disability claims might help with acquiring appropriate insurance or getting necessary medical help, thus alleviating some common worries and helping you to focus on your career.

Utilize specific job placement programs

Among the many programs you can utilize if living with a disability are also job placement schemes specifically designed to help disabled individuals find a suitable employment option that will allow them to further their careers. Apart from being completely free of charge in most cases, such programs are also run by supportive and experienced professionals who can understand your situation and place you in the best working environment for your wishes and needs.

The US offers some great programs to help you get started. The Ticket to Work program, for instance, will prepare you for work in advance and connect you with job opportunities to see whether employment is the right option for you, while programs like AbilityOne and USA Jobs will help to provide employment to those who require more reasonable adjustments than the average employer is willing to make.

Find a good disability insurance provider

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is a program financed by the Australian government that helps to support persons with disabilities when it comes to education, employment, and overall health and well-being. As a helpful and encouraging resource, the NDIS can be quite beneficial when it comes to finding employment opportunities and suitable employers, assessing the necessary workplace standards and requirements, and even providing guidance that will allow disabled individuals to advance their careers.

For that reason, finding a good NDIS service provider that delivers a personalized approach and a wide range of supportive services allowing you to start and build a career can be a wonderful option if you live in Australia. If not, it might be wise to search for a similar program in your area.

Decide on a suitable career option

Once you’re equipped with all the resources that are available to you, the next step would be to choose a career path that suits you the most. While this decision can be quite difficult for any individual, you should never feel as though your options are limited due to your disability. Simply aim to select a career based on your specific set of skills, particular interests, as well as your personality, in an effort to find the best professional path. Although you might be limited in certain job functions, every obstacle can be overcome with the right work ethic, perseverance, and encouragement.

To that end, the professional environment in which you decide to work might be important as well, not only when it comes to physical requirements, but also how well you feel mentally in the workplace. An open, inclusive, and accepting space will truly help you thrive professionally.

Consider starting your own business

Instead of searching for a job, you might be thinking about starting your own business. This can be a wonderful option, as it allows you to follow your own career plan, set a flexible schedule, avoid time-consuming obstacles such as commutes, and create the ideal working environment for your personal needs where even other disabled persons might get an opportunity to work and further their careers.

Of course, the legal requirements for starting a small business can often seem intimidating, but with a good business plan, appropriate funding, and possible help from local organizations, you will be able to form the successful business of your dreams.

With the right tools and resources, there are evidently a number of ways you could successfully venture into the world of business, and start a satisfactory career path as a person with a disability.