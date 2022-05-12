5 Most Common Injuries in a DUI Accident in Sacramento, CA

High-speed crashes often result in damage to the ribs or sternum.

Sacramento, CA – Drunk driving is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents in the US. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), every 2 minutes someone is injured in a DUI accident. Every 51 minutes, someone is killed by a drunk driver. Those are national averages. In Sacramento, your risk of being in a serious DUI accident is even higher as the city has a serious drunk driving problem. As drunk drivers are more likely to engage in risky behavior, such as speeding, racing, or ignoring traffic rules, DUI crashes often result in serious injuries or death.

If you’re injured in a car crash, the best thing to do is see a doctor right away. You never know how serious your injury is or what complications may appear, and if you don’t have medical records you may lose your right to recover damages. Also, if you’re considering filing a personal injury claim, talk to some skilled Sacramento DUI accident lawyers first and find out how much your claim is worth.

Here’s a look at the most common injuries in a DUI accident.

Spinal damage

This is one of the trickiest types of injuries as the symptoms may take a few days or even weeks to appear. A slipped or ruptured disc can cause nerve damage, resulting in partial or complete paralysis. Also, this is the kind of injury most likely to lead to complications. A slipped disc can cause inflammation and damage the nerves in your spine. If you felt some pain in the back at the time of the crash, see a doctor right away to prevent complications.

Neck injuries

Neck injuries such as whiplash are more common in rear-end collisions. Insurance companies are wary of paying damages for whiplash as this type of injury doesn’t show up on X-rays or anything, so it’s very hard to prove. Make sure to see a doctor and get the best Sacramento accident lawyers you can find and let them deal with the insurance company. Other serious neck injuries include damage to the trachea or larynx, which may result in eating, breathing, or speaking problems.

Brain trauma

This is one of the most serious types of injuries in a DUI accident. You may get brain trauma if your neck sustains a strong jolt or if you bang your head against the dashboard, the wheel, or the side window. See a doctor even if, at first, you don’t think it was such a severe blow.

Leg or knee injuries

These types of injuries are more common in side-impact collisions, such as T-bone accidents. These crashes are more likely to occur at intersections when a drunk driver will blatantly ignore the red light and slam into a passing car. If you’re lucky, a bone fracture will heal in a couple of months. However, shattered knees or torn ligaments can cause long-term complications. You may be left with a weak leg or a permanent disability. In such a case you deserve not only economic damages to cover your medical expenses, but also pain and suffering damages.

Chest Injuries

High-speed crashes often result in damage to the ribs or sternum. If a drunk driver rear-ends you at 100 mph, your chest may be crushed against the steering wheel or dashboard. Also, broken ribs can puncture vital organs. If you have chest injuries, treat it as an emergency. Better call 911 rather than attempt to drive yourself to the nearest clinic. Keep in mind that California has a Mandatory Seatbelt Law. If you were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, your damages may be reduced under the state’s comparative negligence rule.

