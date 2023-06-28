5 Safety Tips for Preventing a Motorcycle Accident in Mesa

Riding a motorcycle can make you feel free and exhilarated, but it’s also dangerous. Sometimes, even the most experienced motorcyclists can’t avoid an accident, no matter how safe they try to ride. That’s what makes exposes them to a higher risk of injury compared to other drivers on the road.

For riders in big cities like Mesa, Arizona, you know how crucial it is to drive with caution at all times. Road and highway hazards are always present, but you can take some advice in advance. Whether you’ve just got a new motorcycle or you’ve years of experience, there are some tips you can use to avoid a motorcycle accident.

Wear the Proper Motorcycle Gear

Most states require helmets if you’re under 21, though sometimes riders tend to avoid them. These helmets can protect you from severe head injuries. For best results, try to choose the following:

Helmet with a face shield

Durable footwear

Shatter-resistant goggles

Pants and long jacket made from leather material

If you fail to do so, you’re likely to be exposed to a motorcycle collision. If that happens, you can seek help from professional lawyers whose field of expertise involved motorcycle accidents.

Be Alert

When riding a motorcycle, you should be aware of road hazards like snow, dirt, potholes, or railroad tracks. If you see another driver who’s driving rather unsafely, try to keep your distance and avoid them. When approaching intersections, be cautious because that’s where you’re most likely to be involved in an accident.

Don’t Drink and Drive

As with any vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is prohibited. Driving intoxicated affects your perception, judgment, and reaction time, putting you and other drivers in danger. All drivers are familiar with this rule, though many of them decide to avoid it, not understanding the severe consequences behind it.

Maintain Your Motorcycle

Keeping up with your motorcycle’s maintenance schedule is crucial as it avoids any unpleasant situations. If you don’t use your motorcycle for a long time, you should take it to a mechanic before taking it on the road.

You must also remember to check other functions of the motorcycles, such as the tires and their pressure, lights, hand and foot brakes, etc.

Expect the Unexpected

Regardless of how prepared you can be, you should always be prepared for an accident or other road hazards. In case of an emergency, you must leave enough room to maneuver through it and avoid an accident.

Regardless of how prepared you can be, you should always be prepared for an accident or other road hazards. In case of an emergency, you must leave enough room to maneuver through it and avoid an accident.

However, if the worse scenario comes, remember to seek medical help immediately. In some cases, the medical staff might neglect your pain and injuries, especially if they don't seem severe at first, but you should still protect your rights.