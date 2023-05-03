5 Situations Where You May Not Know a Solicitor Can Help You

It’s not always obvious that you’ve been mis-sold financial products. A professional solicitor can help make sense of your situation.

In a perfect world, there wouldn’t be a need for legal action. People would be honest and responsibility would be accepted when necessary. Sadly this is not often the case.

There are plenty of situations where you may not be able to resolve conflict or accountability around a situation, which is when seeking legal advice is important.

Situations where a solicitor can help include, but are not limited to:

An accident in a public place Domestic abuse Clinical negligence Personal debt Mis-sold financial products An Accident in a Public Place

If you receive a serious injury in a public place or someone else’s property from slipping, tripping or falling then you could potentially not be at fault.

These injuries can occur in a range of places, such as:

Offices

Public transport

Recreation areas

Cafes and restaurants

Public highways

The range of injuries that you can pick up can be extensive. It could be a simple sprained wrist or something more serious such as a severely injured limb.

These injuries could have implications for your work life and income, particularly if you have a physically demanding job.

Regardless of the injury, a solicitor can identify who is at fault for the situation that you’re in. Some solicitors specialise in personal injury situations and therefore can help you efficiently find if you’re due any compensation as a result of your accident.

Domestic Abuse

Domestic abuse cases are all too familiar for solicitors. In fact, on average, ‘nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States’, emphasising how prevalent the issue of domestic abuse is.

A professional solicitor can be the person you need to legally protect you from an abuser, as there is a range of actions solicitors can take.

Court orders can be requested to make it illegal for your abuser to be near you, your property or those close to you. Police protection is another action solicitors can take to protect you.

Aside from direct legal action, solicitors are experts and will have dealt with similar situations before. As such, they can put you in touch with various organisations to help with the consequences of domestic abuse.

Overall, they can give you all the advice you need so you’re aware of the options you have and support you in bringing criminal prosecution to those enacting domestic abuse.

Clinical Negligence

Most of the time, healthcare providers carry out a great job and there is no need for any external organisations to get involved. However, we do not live in a perfect world.

In fact, ‘195,000 patients die in hospitals each year because of preventable mistakes’ in the US alone, highlighting how often things can go wrong as well as how significant the problem is.

If you suspect that you or someone that you care for could be a victim of clinical negligence, a solicitor can help.

Some examples of clinical negligence include, but are not limited to:

Fracture negligence

Surgical negligence

Orthopaedic negligence

Whatever your individual situation might be, it is worth consulting a clinical negligence solicitor for professional input on your situation.

Personal Debt

Money is one of the most influential factors in causing stress in the modern world. As such, it is not a surprise that debt is so easy to amass.

What has caused you to amass a personal debt can stem from a variety of factors. Perhaps you’ve been made redundant and you’re receiving the only income for your family or household.

The reason could also be medical, for instance, poor mental health can make it difficult to work or a lengthy hospital stay can leave bills unpaid.

Potentially, there can be space to discuss and amicably resolve debts with those you owe money to with the help of a solicitor.

However, this is not always the case and a professional dispute resolution solicitor can give you options.

Mis-Sold Financial Products

Simply put, if you’ve been misled while buying a financial product and have proof of this, it may be possible to claim back the premiums you’ve paid.

Common examples of financial products that are often mis-sold are:

Payment Protection Insurance (PPI)

Accident, sickness and employment policies

Personal loan protection

It’s not always obvious that you’ve been mis-sold financial products. However, there are a number of ways that this can occur.

A vendor could limit the information they tell you while consulting you about the product, failing to highlight a factor that would be influential to your decision.

Equally as misleading, they could overwhelm you with too much information to process so that you cannot make an informed decision.

Hopefully this article has highlighted some of the specific situations where you can seek professional advice from a solicitor.