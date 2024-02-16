5 Things to Keep in Mind for Your New Law Firm Website

Knowing how users navigate your website, like what pages they visit and how long they spend on each page helps you understand what they’re looking for and what they value.

Have you heard of the saying “You only get one chance to make a first impression”? In the digital age, your law firm’s first impression often starts with a click to your website.

Although there are several things to consider when making changes to a site, here are a few things to keep in mind when creating a new website for your law firm.

Appealing Layout And User Efficiency

This is a time to ask ‘What are some elements that make for an appealing website?’ Consider the visual aesthetics, user-friendly navigation, and seamless accessibility of information. A website that prioritizes user experience creates a positive interaction, enhancing the credibility of your law firm online.

Surveys show that 38.5% of web designers believe that outdated design is a top reason why visitors leave a website. If you’re considering a website update, redesign, or even an entire overhaul, it is essential to keep in mind how layout can affect the user experience.

Calls to Action

Visible, conveniently located calls to action such as “click to call” or website forms can help potential clients easily navigate to contact you directly.

Having a phone number at the top of the website that is easy to see and access is essential, especially on mobile. Around 59% of all website traffic comes from mobile, so optimizing for a better and more efficient experience on a smartphone or tablet is key.

Craft compelling CTAs to entice users to take the next step and connect with your law firm. Thoughtful CTAs not only enhance user experience but also contribute to the conversion of website visitors into potential clients in need of your legal services!

In-Depth Practice Area Pages & Resources

There’s nothing more frustrating than potential clients searching for an attorney and finding a site that says nothing about the firm. From the homepage to the practice area pages, your site should include helpful content that lets users know what you specialize in and why they should choose you to represent them.

Develop in-depth practice area pages by clearly outlining your areas of expertise, sharing relevant case studies, and demonstrating your team’s proficiency. These pages serve as valuable resources for potential clients seeking specific legal services. Tailor the content to resonate with your target audience, addressing their concerns and positioning your law firm as the go-to expert in their legal matters.

Focused And Regularly-Updated Blogs

Establish your law firm as a thought leader in the legal field by maintaining a blog that is both targeted and consistently updated. Share insights on recent legal developments, offer practical tips, and showcase your firm’s expertise. Regular blog posts not only enhance your website’s search engine optimization (SEO) but also keep your audience engaged and informed. A well-maintained blog demonstrates your commitment to staying current and providing valuable information to your clients.

Data & Analytics

Website analytics track and give an understanding of how people use your website. Its ultimate goal is to help you understand your users through data so you can optimize your site’s performance and improve user experience.

Web analytics helps you understand more about your user demographics, intent, and behavior, so you can tailor your website’s content to their specific needs.

Knowing how users navigate your website, like what pages they visit and how long they spend on each page helps you understand what they’re looking for and what they value. This web analytics data lets you give users what they need.

For example, you may notice that the bounce rate on one of your practice area pages is high, and you’re not getting any conversions in that area. This should signal that the content on this page might not be what your target audience is looking for and the content may need to be reevaluated.

Focus on your SEO

Is your firm thinking of or in the process of creating a new website? 9Sail can help ensure everything on your website is optimized for search and user experience. Contact us for a consultation or more information!