5 Things You Need to Do After a Truck Accident in San Diego

San Diego, CA – California ranks second on the Top 10 states with the most truck accidents list. On average, 113 people are killed and over 3,000 people are injured every year in the state in crashes involving large commercial vehicles. Many of these accidents occur in the area around major cities, like San Diego, where there’s a continuous coming and going of trucks.

When you’re in a crash, you need to know how to react. Your safety will undoubtedly be your priority, but you should also keep in mind that everything you do or don’t do in the aftermath of an accident may compromise your chances of recovering damages for your losses.

Here are some important things you should always do:

Call the police

You should always call the local police or the Highway Patrol if the accident resulted in injuries or deaths. Also, you will need the police report when you file a personal injury claim. If you disagree with the facts that appear in the report, talk to some skilled San Diego truck accident lawyers. They will tell you what you can do to convince the reporting officer to change it.

Document the scene of the truck accident

This is very important, no matter if you agree or not with the police report. California follows a pure comparative negligence rule, which allows you to get damages even if you were partly to blame for the crash. However, your damages will be reduced by a percentage corresponding to your percentage of the blame. Obviously, the insurance adjuster will try to shift more of the blame on you so you get less money, so you need evidence supporting your version of the events.

Take photos that clearly show the position of each vehicle before moving them to the side of the road. Also, take photos of the damage to your car.

Keep your mouth shut

Being in a state of shock or in pain, you might say things you don’t actually mean or things that may be misinterpreted. Don’t argue with the trucker and don’t admit to any part of the blame. Remember that more than one person might be recording the incident and the insurance adjuster may get his hands on those videos.

See a doctor

An important part of a personal injury claim is proving that you were injured in the accident. See a doctor as soon as possible, even if you don’t think you need one. In certain injuries, like spine damage, symptoms may only become manifest after a few days or weeks. Yet, if you go to the doctor after a month the insurance adjuster may argue that your injuries have a completely different cause and have nothing to do with the accident.

Call a lawyer

Before talking to the insurance company, schedule a free consultation with some knowledgeable California truck accident lawyers and ask them how much your claim is worth. You need an honest estimate of the total value of your claim, as you can be sure the insurance company will offer you as little as possible.

