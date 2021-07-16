5 Unique Ways to Keep Your Memory Sharp at Any Age

There are several powerful ways to keep your memory sharp even as you age. Finding unique ways to stimulate your brain can enhance its abilities while ensuring your memory thrives well for the years to come.

Aging has a severe impact on memory. As we grow old, our abilities to store and process information decline. But this process is not entirely inevitable. Research suggests that there are few effective ways of curbing memory-related problems even as you age.

The more data we feed our brains, the more functions they can perform and the stronger they get. Brain plasticity refers to continuously creating new connections that enable you to take in further information, engage in thinking, and eventually motivate you to remember better. Pushing your mind to stay active and process information can thus have a positive influence on your memory at any age.

For example, stimulating activities such as learning a new language or engaging in puzzles and games can be a fun and efficient way to go about this. Let us explore five unique ways to keep a sharp memory at any age.

1. Engage In Games

Puzzles, brainteasers, and mathematical games have a way of keeping your brain engaged. They act like mental workouts that help your mind to stay active and healthy.

Start by solving brain teasers that not only jolt your memory but can also increase your focus. Some memory exercises involving arithmetic problems can help similarly. Crosswords are yet another effective way of teasing your brain cells. Although it does not directly influence your memory, it enhances your vocabulary and can sharpen your brain. Solving the puzzles of the best crossword writers can be exciting and challenging at any age, thus keeping your mind energized.

You can also try games that promote strategic thinking, such as chess or even some video games. They force our brains to take in new information and compare it with existing knowledge to create a game plan that can stimulate the neurons.

2. Try Music

Music helps to improve memory function in older adults, according to researchers at Harvard. Older people who have dementia, mainly, were able to recollect memories associated with music. The tunes helped them connect and acknowledge information about specific events from their lives that they otherwise could not remember. It also influenced their mood and enabled them to feel calm and focused.

Listening to your favorite songs or learning to play a musical instrument can be an excellent way to stimulate your brain cells and sharpen your memory. It can evoke emotions and craft a correlation between the information and the sound in the brain.

3. Learn a New Language

Learning an additional language can heighten brain function and expand its capacity to form new neural connections. While learning a language is more straightforward at an early stage when your brain functions are ripe to capture new information, it can be a stimulating process even later to keep your mind sharp and focussed.

Exploring a new language can be beneficial as multilingual people tend to exhibit superior overall cognitive abilities compared to those with the knowledge of one language. They are also better at decision-making, express a more open and broad perception of their surroundings, show better focus, concentration, attention, social skills, and overall memory.

4. Enjoy Deep Sleep

Deep sleep is crucial to enhance memory. Sleep is when the body and mind embrace the required rest. It helps neurons to recover from the stress and exhaustion of the day. The process can significantly strengthen the memory, elevate focus, concentration, and other cognitive functions.

According to the studies, newly acquired skills or information moves to a more permanent brain region to form a memory while you sleep. Thus enjoying a good night’s rest can help in registering information effectively.

Kids and adults above 65 should enjoy at least eight to nine hours of sleep every night. On the other hand, individuals between the ages of 26 and 64 should catch up to seven to nine hours of sleep.

Apart from ensuring regular sleep hours, creating a relaxing and soothing sleep routine is crucial. Avoid using your cell phone before hitting the bed. Instead, try to read a book or listen to soft, instrumental music to enjoy quality sleep.

5. Focus on Diet and Exercise

We are what we eat. Adding the proper food categories to your diet can influence your memory at any age. Fat is a powerful tool to fuel the brain and promote cognitive function.

Salmon filled with Omega-3 fatty acids contributes to the building blocks of the brain. Green tea improves alertness and focus. It’s rich in polyphenols and antioxidants that can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Eggs constitute many nutrients tied to brain health as B6, B12, folate, and choline, which help regulate mood and memory. Other foods like butter, ghee, red meat, cream, MCT oil hold crucial healthy fats.

Physical activities can also keep your memory sharp. The mind and body are interconnected, and therefore, flexing your body muscles can strengthen your brain cells as well. Regular exercises, even taking a simple walk, can contribute towards improving memory and cognitive skills.

Conclusion

There are several powerful ways to keep your memory sharp even as you age. Finding unique ways to stimulate your brain can enhance its abilities while ensuring your memory thrives well for the years to come. Yoga, meditation, socializing, traveling, mindful eating, and the zeal to learn can make one more explorative both inside and outside.