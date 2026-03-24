The 51% Rule: Why Your New London Settlement Offer Might Be Lower Than You Think

Understanding the 51% rule is the first step toward protecting the financial future of your family after an injury.

A serious injury changes your life in an instant, leaving you with physical pain and a stack of growing financial obligations. While you might expect the insurance company to cover all your losses after an accident, Connecticut law contains specific rules that can drastically reduce your payout. Many victims in New London discover too late that the state applies a “modified comparative negligence” standard to every personal injury claim.

This legal principle allows insurance adjusters to shift a portion of the blame onto you to save their company money. To ensure you receive the full value of your claim, you must understand these regulations or consult a Connecticut accident lawyer to build a defensive strategy.

How Comparative Negligence Limits Your Recovery

Connecticut operates under a 51% bar rule as established in Connecticut General Statutes § 52-572h. This statute dictates that you can only recover damages if your negligence does not exceed the combined negligence of the other parties involved. If a judge or jury determines that you carry 51% or more of the fault for the incident, you receive zero compensation.

Furthermore, even if you stay below that threshold, the court reduces your final award by your specific percentage of responsibility.

Insurance companies keep a very close eye on these percentages. For every bit of blame they can pin on you, they save money. They use this “shared fault” rule as their main tool to offer you much less money than you actually deserve.

You might hear these arguments about shared fault in many common situations:

Car accident disputes: An adjuster claims you were speeding or distracted by your phone when another driver ran a red light and struck your vehicle.

An adjuster claims you were speeding or distracted by your phone when another driver ran a red light and struck your vehicle. Slip and fall cases: A property owner argues you should have seen a spill on the floor or that you wore inappropriate footwear for the weather conditions.

A property owner argues you should have seen a spill on the floor or that you wore inappropriate footwear for the weather conditions. Pedestrian strike incidents: A defense team suggests you were “jaywalking” or just outside of a marked crosswalk when a turning car hit you in an intersection.

A defense team suggests you were “jaywalking” or just outside of a marked crosswalk when a turning car hit you in an intersection. Workplace injury claims: A company alleges you failed to follow a minor safety protocol, contributing to the circumstances that led to your broken bone or head trauma.

A company alleges you failed to follow a minor safety protocol, contributing to the circumstances that led to your broken bone or head trauma. Motorcycle crash defenses: The opposing insurer asserts that your lane-splitting or lack of high-visibility gear makes you partially liable for a collision.

How a New London Personal Injury Attorney Protects You

Proving that you bear little to no responsibility for an accident requires a thorough investigation and a deep knowledge of local evidence rules. A legal advocate knows how to counter the aggressive tactics that insurance adjusters use to devalue your suffering. In Connecticut, you generally have two years from the date of your injury to file a lawsuit before the statute of limitations expires. Missing this deadline permanently bars you from seeking justice, regardless of how badly you were hurt. A personal injury lawyer in New London acts quickly to preserve evidence before it disappears forever.

Gathering scene evidence: Lawyers secure traffic camera footage and store surveillance videos to prove exactly how the other party acted negligently.

Lawyers secure traffic camera footage and store surveillance videos to prove exactly how the other party acted negligently. Interviewing credible witnesses: Legal teams track down bystanders who saw the accident and record their honest accounts before their memories fade.

Legal teams track down bystanders who saw the accident and record their honest accounts before their memories fade. Consulting accident experts: Attorneys work with reconstruction specialists to show that your actions did not contribute to the cause of the crash.

Attorneys work with reconstruction specialists to show that your actions did not contribute to the cause of the crash. Reviewing medical records: Professionals analyze your doctor’s notes to link your injuries directly to the accident rather than a pre-existing condition.

Professionals analyze your doctor’s notes to link your injuries directly to the accident rather than a pre-existing condition. Calculating total losses: Counselors ensure your claim includes future medical costs and the lifetime impact on your ability to earn a living.

Counselors ensure your claim includes future medical costs and the lifetime impact on your ability to earn a living. Handling all communication: Your lawyer manages the insurance company’s phone calls so you do not accidentally say something they can use against you.

Speak With a Legal Professional About Your Claim Today

Understanding the 51% rule is the first step toward protecting the financial future of your family after an injury. You do not have to accept an insurance company’s biased version of events or their low-value settlement offers. The law provides a clear path for you to hold negligent parties accountable and recover the money you need for medical care and lost wages. Reach out to an experienced accident attorney today to review the facts of your case and fight for the maximum compensation possible.