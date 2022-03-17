6 Great Careers That Could Be Yours with a Criminal Justice Degree

Perhaps no career in the world of criminal justice is quite as grueling as that of the crime scene investigator.

The criminal justice system is intriguing. So much is happening on the scene and behind the scenes, which is what draws so many students into the study of criminal justice. If you’re considering pursuing a criminal justice degree, but aren’t sure which area might suit you, here are some of the most intriguing positions that can be had in the criminal justice system.

1. Court Reporting

If you like being where the action is, learning about the daily duties of court reporters Bend Oregon might entice you into this rewarding career. Court reporters are in the courtrooms for depositions, trials, and a variety of other proceedings that take place in the courtroom. Their job is to create word-for-word records of everything that is being shared during the proceeding. This career is perfect for introverts, as the court reporter isn’t required to speak to the other participants in the proceeding. They sit at the front of the room mindful of the task at hand, which is vital to the service of justice.

2. Correctional Counselor

If your interest in criminal justice is to help those who have found themselves ensnared in it through poor choices, a career as a correctional counselor could be for you. A correctional counselor is there to help those struggling with mental health issues. The counselor also helps the inmate through different phases of incarceration, such as adjusting to life in prison and adjusting again once they are released.

3. Crime Scene Investigator

Perhaps no career in the world of criminal justice is quite as grueling as that of the crime scene investigator. As the title implies, the crime scene investigator investigates crime. Their role is to locate evidence and they are often one of the first on the scene after a crime has been committed. A job working scenes of crime is not for the faint of heart. It is physically and mentally demanding, and the scenes worked can’t be unseen. The CSI sees the worst of the worst, and anything thinking of going into this field would be wise to first think long and hard.

4. Probation Officer

Another career in which you can benefit the person who has been sentenced for a crime is that of a probation officer. While the probation officer monitors the affairs of the convicted, they also do much more. They act as a support to the person working through rehabilitation. They help them devise a plan for moving forward, assist them in finding training and work, and also report their progress to the report. This could be a rewarding career for individuals who are compassionate about other human beings.

5. Fingerprint Technician

The fingerprint technician is a vital player in solving crime. This is the person who arrives on the scene to collect any prints that may have been left behind. Once they have prints, they also preserve them and run them through databases to aid in solving crime. Fingerprint technicians can work from crime labs or police precincts. Like the crime scene investigator, they often end up in crime scene situations most people wouldn’t want to find themselves in.

6. Legal Assistant

If you enjoy keeping your hands clean, you might prefer keeping with the paperwork. A legal assistant is also an important player in the world of criminal justice. They are the right-hand help for attorneys, both prosecuting and defending. They help with correspondence and organization and are involved in every step of the criminal proceedings. If the criminal justice system intrigues you, but you prefer to stay away from the scene of the crime, this could be the career choice for you.

These are but a sampling of the careers that can be found in the criminal justice field. It is a field that starts with the scene of the crime, goes through the investigative process, and eventually finds its way through the courts and prosecution. It’s berth is so wide it has something to offer nearly everyone.