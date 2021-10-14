6 Lucrative Careers in Law Enforcement

U.S. Marshals work with international law enforcement to catch fugitives both abroad and within the country. They also run the Witness Protection Program.

Have you dreamed of a career in law enforcement? There is a diverse selection of employment for those inspired by this line of work. Job growth is projected to increase for the next few years, so more opportunities will open up for people called to serve in this capacity. Technology advances have also played a part in the demand for people in law enforcement by creating a new breed of professionals who work in more specialized fields. If you’re thinking of a law enforcement career, here are six jobs to consider.

1. Court Reporters

Court reporters are highly trained to translate words spoken in the courtroom into a written format that can be read, archived, retrieved and searched. A court reporter Hawaii is responsible for capturing records of what happens during legal proceedings. These can include:

Trials

Arbitrations

Depositions

Hearings

Court reporters create a transcript, known as a deliverable, which may be submitted as evidence during a trial. They can also provide closed captioning for television broadcasts. Court reporters complete years of training and certification. They are on the cutting edge of technology, constantly updating software to use the most accurate and advanced methods to capture deliverables accurately.

2. Game Wardens

Law enforcement officers who patrol fishing and hunting areas are known as game wardens. They enforce fishing and hunting laws and monitor wildlife populations. However, game wardens also participate in undercover procedures, supervise seasonal employees, and conduct search and rescue operations. As parks and green spaces open up across the country, the demand for game wardens also grows. Game wardens complete 20 weeks of basic training followed by 44 weeks of field training to learn wildlife laws and investigative skills.

3. Customs Agents

The primary mission of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is to prevent terrorists and weapons from entering the country. They also enforce trade laws, coordinate international trade, and collect import taxes. They examine products, luggage and people leaving and entering the country. They check cargo imported and exported by train, boat and airplane. Customs agents guard against crimes such as:

Terrorism

Smuggling

Money laundering

Some agents work with dogs trained to find explosives and drugs. Training involves rigorous physical, firearms and classroom work. Agents who work at southern borders must pass a Spanish proficiency test.

4. Forensic Scientists

Forensic scientists collect and analyze evidence at a crime scene to help with criminal investigations. Their responsibilities include tracing drugs in bodily fluids, investigating patterns of blood spatter at a crime scene, and conducting post-mortem investigations. They also prepare reports and testify in hearings and trials. They specialize in areas such as analyzing DNA or examining firearms. Forensic scientists obtain a bachelor’s degree in science in addition to on-the-job training. Demand for these positions is expected to increase as technology develops.

5. U.S. Marshals

As the nation’s oldest law enforcement agency, U.S. Marshals have served the country since 1789. They protect federal judicial officials, using the best security technology to ensure courthouse security. They also help design courtroom facilities to incorporate safety features. U.S. Marshals work with international law enforcement to catch fugitives both abroad and within the country. They also run the Witness Protection Program, protect federal property through tactical operations, transport prisoners between judicial districts, and manage seized and forfeited illegal assets. Training is an intense 17-week program, and trainees must arrive and remain in top physical shape throughout the program.

6. State Troopers

Some states are experiencing a shortage of state troopers, and they are increasingly in demand. State troopers take care of highways, enforcing laws and motor vehicle regulations. Applicants must pass meticulous police academy training in the state they serve, typically spending 12-14 weeks there. Some states require an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in addition to police academy training.

A career in law enforcement can be both lucrative and rewarding. There are jobs available in the public and private sectors. Education requirements vary, and law enforcement careers sometimes have flexible hours. If you choose a career in law enforcement, you will make a difference by serving and protecting others.