6 Stats You Should Know About Drunk Driving in Michigan

Drunk driving is a serious problem in Michigan and elsewhere. When a person consumes alcohol and then chooses to get behind the wheel, they are putting everyone on the road at risk of a serious car accident that might result in catastrophic injuries and even death. It’s important to know some of the six most eye-opening statistics about drunk driving in Michigan.

What are the Risks of a Fatal Car Crash to Drivers Under the Influence?

Although the legal blood alcohol concentration limit is 0.08%, a driver doesn’t have to be at or even over that limit in order to get into a fatal car crash. When a driver has a BAC of 0.05 to 0.079%, they are actually seven times more likely to get into a severe car accident and die. Those who have a BAC ranging from 0.08 to 0.20% are up to 23 times more likely to be killed in a crash compared with drivers who are sober.

How Many Car Accidents are Caused by Drunk Driving?

Drunk driving accidents occur annually in Michigan and severely impact people’s lives. In 2020, there were 303 fatal crashes caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol. Out of the accidents that did not result in fatalities, more than 3,700 caused personal injury to victims. This marked an uptick in fatal car accidents compared with four years earlier in 2016, when 254 accidents resulted in deaths. However, there were more personal injuries caused by alcohol that same year in over 4,000 accidents.

What Time are Drunk Driving Accidents Most Likely to Occur?

In Michigan, drunk driving accidents are most likely to occur between 9 and 10 PM. This was the hour that saw the most crashes in 2020. However, four years earlier, in 2016, drivers under the influence of alcohol were more likely to get into car accidents between 1 and 2 AM.

What Holiday Sees the Most Drunk Driving Accidents in Michigan?

Although holidays typically see more drunk driving accidents occur, in Michigan, Labor Day is the number one holiday for such crashes. The holiday also results in the most fatalities in those accidents. The 4th of July was second with fatal drunk driving accidents. Meanwhile, Christmas is the holiday in the state that sees the fewest fatal car accidents.

Who is Most Likely to Get into Drunk Driving Accidents?

Men are more likely to get involved in fatal drunk driving accidents than women. In 2020, out of the drivers who were found to be under the influence of alcohol, 22% were male compared with 16% who were female. That same year, nearly 20% of those drivers who got into car crashes were 24 years old or younger. This is a slight decrease compared to 2016 when around 24% of drivers under the influence of alcohol were 24 or younger.

How Many Single Car Accidents are Caused by Drunk Driving?

According to Michigan’s statistics on drunk driving accidents in 2020, out of all the drunk driving accidents that occurred in fatalities, 60% involved a single vehicle. This means that drivers under the influence of alcohol got into crashes that did not involve another car. This was 7% lower than the rate from four years prior in 2016.

