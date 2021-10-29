7 Compliance Challenges Every HR Professional Should Know

It is undoubtedly a very difficult job for every HR professional to keep up with all the laws and legal regulations as they are not compliance experts.

Rules, regulations, and laws are the inseparable part for all the type and size of business. Depending on the state and country-wise legislation, every company has to make sure that they remain compliant to run their business successfully. Especially in HR.

Often, HR professionals come across a number of challenges that, if not taken care of, can affect the overall growth of your company. And sadly, nearly 52% of the companies reported that they came across an incident of lawsuits, complaints, or charges related to HR.

Beginning from recruitment to retirement, HR managers have to look into various compliance issues related to the workers. As HR is considered as the proactive source for meeting the legal obligations for your company, it is pretty essential to find out and remain aware of the challenges they are facing to address them without further delay.

The set of important compliance challenges HR should focus on are-

Workplace harassment

When the talk concern for workplace harassment, sexual harassment is not only a limited concern that every HR professionals should pay attention to and consider in their company. It is utterly unavoidable for all the employees to suffer from such issues in their workplace. But if such a problem continues in the organization that it generates legal issues and affects your company’s reputation.

There is a huge number of workplace harassment that is occurring in many organizations. They are as listed below-

Discriminatory harassment

Personal harassment

Physical harassment

Psychological harassment

Sexual harassment

Verbal harassment

And the list goes on. It is the soulful duty of every HR professional to keep an eye on such activities prevailing inside the office premises. Strong policies, procedures, and steps should be taken to stop its occurrence and to better showcase its seriousness in your firm without any mistakes.

2. Employee leave policies

Indeed it is essential for every organization to provide some predefined leaves to their employees. The major aspect that is playing a role in it is the demand for paid leaves. No employee will wish to cut down their salaries due to the leave they had taken for some sort of task. It includes personal, emergency, or medical reasons. Country and state-wise laws are already defined that give permission to take certain leaves after meeting the required set of criteria. Even for paternity and maternity leaves, laws are defined that employers might be missing in their organization. Specifically, there is no specific law for paternity leave in India, while under the Maternity Benefit act,1961, female employees are given the right to take leave.

Thus, it becomes a necessity for all employers to remain updated with such laws and include them in their policies to give the best support to their workers. Failures in taking note of this can bring many fines and penalties that not a single firm will like to suffer.

3. Employee presence tracking

It is essential for every HR department to track the working hours and attendance of their employees to ensure that they are present at the workplace. Based on the time they spend to perform their duties accordingly, their salaries should be processed. To better look into the matter in this fast and digitally evolving era, factoHR and many other firms are taking steps towards the use of automated HR tools that accurately note down employees’ presence, work timing, and, based on that data, process their salaries.

The general and required information for noting the time of the employees are dates, clock-in, and clock-out timings. The same rule applies to the distant working environment as well, where employees are completing their job from remote locations.

4. Recruitment challenges

We all know well that there should not remain any discrimination while hiring the candidate. The same applies if you are thinking of hiring foreign workers. For most HR, this could be a common problem as it makes the recruitment process complicated. Still, it should not continue while hiring foreign employees as they will be going to bring benefits only for your organization.

According to the country in which your organization is running, employers need to make sure that they fill in the necessary details and forms to hire the candidate to avoid any future legal issues.

5. Minimum wage

Every employee has got the right to get paid as per the minimum wage law,1948. It is an essential law that every organization should follow. Based on the type of employment (exempt or nonexempt), regular pay rate, commissions, working hours, premium pay for hazardous work, overtime, non-discriminatory incentives, all this together is applicable for paying salaries to the workers.

HR leaders should note down the laws for the same and must follow them to retain the best talents in your organization. Moreover, HR needs to remain updated with the changes occurring in the minimum wage rate as many initiatives take place state-wise that tend to increase the minimum wage rate.

State, local, and hourly all such wage laws need to be followed in every organization without any mistakes to remain compliant and save yourself from any legal issues.

6. Digital security

With the development of digital technology, cyberattack cases are also increasing. Nowadays, hackers are attacking every business domain and not leaving even small businesses. This issue is becoming severe and even giving more impact due to the lack of a proper set of strategies for detecting and reducing the attacks.

Online payments, cloud usage, social channel usage all together generate more vulnerabilities. But technology is not a choice to avoid, so the only option left behind is prevention from such attacks. HR plays the central role in educating the employees about cyber security and, ultimately, the entire organization to take precautions against such cyber risks.

For doing so,

Educate and train employees to explain the ways they should take to keep their actions safe from cyberattacks

Provide live demonstration for the steps and tools useful for precautionary measures

Hire ethical hackers for analyzing and figuring out the vulnerabilities present in your security system.

7. Employees mental wellness

Both the physical and mental wellness of the employees is very crucial for every organization to consider. Previously many cases had generated where the employers are not giving importance to this concern. Often due to stress and an overloaded work environment, employees tend to seek help for getting outside of this mentally stressful bubble. But sadly, employers themselves lack in giving the right guidance and wellness facilities to their employees.

On 7 April 2017, The Mental Healthcare Act was passed in concern with such issues to keep a rights-based perspective for the employees. Thus, it aims at protecting, promoting, and fulfilling the rights of a mentally ill person. HR professionals need to focus on this point without failure and execute such laws to generate a better workplace.

Are You Ready For The Development of a Lawful Workplace?

