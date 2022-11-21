7 Lifestyle Tips to Keep Your Skin Looking Young

The odd chocolate bar or fizzy drink won’t break your skin, but an excess in sugar can cause acne breakouts.

Avoiding aging is an impossible task. Your age will begin to catch up with you at some point. Not including a variety of factors that play into how well you age or don’t age, and there are plenty of those, including lifestyle choices, diet, and product usage on your skin. Aging is mainly found in our faces. Wrinkles and fine lines begin to appear, our eyes and skin begin to look old, and we might also start to feel a little older.

Skincare is critical in ensuring that your skin stays young and healthy. It establishes a routine that your skin grows used to; depending on what skin ailments you deal with (if any), you may find that proper skincare helps your skin maintain its youthful appearance.

Alongside skincare, lifestyle choices play an essential role. The following are lifestyle tips that may help your skin look youthful, despite your age.

1. Don’t drink caffeine or alcohol in excess – and drink plenty of water!

Morning coffee is as much a ritual of one’s life nowadays as it has ever been, likewise with the Friday or Saturday night (sometimes both, when one is young) drinks with friends. However, this routine of coffee in the morning or alcohol every Friday is seriously damaging your skin.

Alcohol has a higher diuretic level than most other beverages, dehydrating you faster. Likewise, coffee also causes skin dehydration. This dehydration can lead to dry skin, with blotches of redness appearing on your face or itchy skin.

If you are partial to caffeine and alcohol, make sure you are drinking enough water. Drinking water will flush out the harmful toxins in your body, help maintain your skin’s elasticity, and maintain a good pH balance if you buy healthy water brands rich in minerals and naturally alkaline.

2. Find and use the right skincare products

The skincare market is one of those markets, like the makeup market, saturated with products. Finding the right ones takes great research, time, and effort. Doing so, however, will help you establish a skincare routine that’ll benefit your skin as it ages.

Using moisturizing serums will keep your skin moist throughout the day to prevent dryness. Using facial scrubs in the evening and washing your face well post-shower with soap and water will help maintain its youthful look, even as you age.

3. Decrease your sugar intake

The odd chocolate bar or fizzy drink won’t break your skin, but an excess in sugar can cause acne breakouts. Sugar in the body affects the skin by increasing oil production in the skin’s dermis layer. These oils then become trapped in your skin’s pores, causing red spots that build up over time and become papules.

4. Establish an exercise routine

It’s critical for all of your bodily health to routinely exercise, no matter what type of exercise this might be, whether it’s swimming, running, walking, weightlifting, etc. The important thing is that you’re working your body’s muscles.

Exercise also has skin-based benefits, like increasing blood flow to your skin, which can also assist in healing scarring caused by acne or other ailments. Further, regular intensive exercise leads to sweating, which is one of your body’s ways of cleansing. The sweat exits your skin via your pores, cleansing them of dirt and debris.

5. Don’t smoke

This one should go without saying, but smoking is one of the worst things you can do for your skin. This includes marijuana and vaping. However, cigarettes are even worse for your skin.

Many chemicals in cigarettes harm your skin in myriad ways, including constricting blood flow, increasing wrinkles and fine lines around your eyes and cheeks, and can cause jaundice or other skin discoloration.

6. Sleep is critical to skin health

One of the most important things you can do for your skin is to get enough sleep. Eight hours a night is the usually prescribed amount by everyone, and they’re right. At least eight hours a night is essential to your overall bodily health, including your skin.

Getting adequate sleep helps to promote healing from things like UV exposure, which reduces wrinkles and age spots. This is done by replenishing your skin’s collagen, a restorative protein in your body’s cells. Collagen is critical in tissue repair and essential to repairing your skin cells.

7. Eat a healthy, balanced diet

Again, one of the things that you’ve been told since you were a toddler but eating a healthy, balanced diet is critical to skin health. For example, many fruits and vegetables contain various vitamins that help improve skin health. Likewise, fish and oils such as cod liver oil are high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which help regulate your skin’s oil production.

There are plenty of things you can do to enhance the appearance of your skin, and while some of it is cosmetic, and the skincare products you use help, much of your skin’s health is based on lifestyle choices.