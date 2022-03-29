7 Symptoms That Can Develop After a Motorcycle Accident

Many symptoms often remain hidden, like whiplash, identified as pain and difficulty moving the neck and shoulders.

After a motorcycle accident, the symptoms of psychological and physical injuries do not always manifest immediately. Psychological injuries are especially slow to develop.

Post-traumatic stress disorder, commonly known as PTSD, accompanies the most serious accidents. Motorcycle accidents are especially likely to generate psychological issues that will require specialized care.

The Top Symptoms That Might Develop Slowly After a Motorcycle Crash

Some symptoms develop more slowly or remain hidden as internally based injuries. Psychological injuries are just as real and debilitating as physical injuries. You should seek compensation for any emotional injuries, including therapy and compensation for emotional turmoil and pain and suffering.

If you’ve been involved in a motorcycle accident, contact a Las Vegas motorcycle accident lawyer immediately. Even if you don’t experience symptoms of injury yet, symptoms often develop later.

Pinpointing the cause of depression, anxiety and PTSD is an essential part of recovery. The following symptoms include physical and psychological issues you might face after a motorcycle accident.

1. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Drivers and passengers alike can develop PTSD after a motorcycle accident. This psychological injury can affect your ability to continue operating motor vehicles, function at work, and maintain normal friendships. You might withdraw from your favorite activities and social interactions.

The condition typically develops after the adrenaline generated during an accident wears off by leaving its victims depressed, fatigued, and in need of counseling.

2. Whiplash

According to studies, motorcycle fatalities in Las Vegas have increased more than 50% in a single year. However, many more survivors continue to be affected by the traumatic event for a long time.

Many symptoms often remain hidden, like whiplash, identified as pain and difficulty moving the neck and shoulders. Whiplash can occur when rear-ended by a vehicle traveling less than 14 mph. The injuries can be serious and may require CT scans, MRIs, or x-rays.

3. Back Pain

Back pain can be caused by a host of injuries, including:

Torn tendons and ligaments

Damaged nerves

Spinal cord compression or injury

Damaged vertebrae

Damage to the cushioning discs in the spine

Low back pain occurs in 75% of all side crashes, and the consequences are often severe for unprotected motorcycle drivers.

4. Numbness or Neuropathy

Losing your sense of feeling in your arms, hands, legs, or feet can be caused by whiplash, damage to the spinal column, or nerve damage leading to neuropathy. About 20% of rear-end accidents end in whiplash or numbness.

5. Concussions or Headaches

Headaches or concussions signify possible brain damage caused by the brain bouncing around the skull or bleeding. Motorcyclists not wearing helmets are the leading cause of these injuries. The interior of the brain doesn’t have any pain receptors, so it is difficult to know whether your brain has been damaged.

6. Personality Changes

Traumatic brain injuries are more severe than simple concussions. Your symptoms might include memory difficulties, depression, changes in your personality, impaired thinking, or problems with hearing and vision. Motorcycle accidents for people not wearing helmets are one of the greatest causes of traumatic brain injuries.

7. Abdominal Pain

Abdominal pain and swelling could indicate internal bleeding. Other symptoms of bleeding include:

Dizziness

Fainting

Deep purple bruising in the abdominal area

Internal bleeding could be life-threatening, so you should immediately seek medical attention.

Motorcycle Accident Statistics

According to an article posted at motorcyclelegalfoundation.com, the NHTSA reports there are 8.7 million motorcycles registered in the United States. Unfortunately, motorcycle drivers and passengers receive fatal injuries 28% more often than the occupants of other vehicles. Injuries from motorcycle accidents are often of the most severe and debilitating types.

Fatal motorcycle crashes seem to increase every year – even during the height of the Covid-19 crisis when enforced isolation and business closings were common everywhere.

Getting Legal Help

If you have been in a motorcycle accident, you should always seek medical help, even if you feel fine. Some physical and psychological conditions stay dormant for a while. Furthermore, make sure to have legal support from an expert to ensure that you get fair compensation for your injuries.