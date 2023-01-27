7 Tips for Someone Dealing with DUI Trouble

Being convicted of DUI will affect your driving record, social life, and employment opportunities for a long time.

Driving under the influence (DUI) is a genuine concern, with statistics showing drunk driving accidents. The consequences can be devastating and legal action should always be a last resort option for those dealing with DUI charges. There are ways to mitigate the risks of these potentially disastrous choices.

1. Cooperate with the Officer

Cooperating with the officer is in your best interest, even if you’re 100% sure they are wrong. This will make the situation more severe and complicated. Cooperate by following his instructions, and you will be fine. You may think you are being mistreated, but remember that hostile behavior can aggravate any DUI charge or conviction.

2. You Don’t Have to Take a Field Sobriety Test

It is entirely up to you if you decide to take a breath or urine test. There are meager chances that the chemical tests will reveal illegal intoxicants. Given the situation, it may be tactless to keep insisting that you’re okay if the chemical test comes out negative. When it comes down to it, no one should be forced into taking a breathalyzer or blood test against their will.

3. Don’t Take the Breathalyzer

It is a machine, and machines are only as good as those who operate them. Some areas don’t allow you to refuse it, so if they make you do this test, you should be prepared to push back. Breathalyzers, blood tests, or any breath test administered by a police officer is voluntary. You can choose not to take it without suffering any consequences. If you consent to the field sobriety or chemical test, you have every right to insist on watching the testing officer place the alcohol tube into your mouth.

4. Take the Implied Consent Test

Since the police are allowed to make you take a breath or chemical test, there is no point in fighting the matter. You need to take the blood or field sobriety test and allow them to see that you’re okay. It will reduce the chances of it being misused against you in court. This tends to work in your favor as most people need to learn that they can say no to this chemical testing. An officer may ask if you are willing to take a breath or blood alcohol test.

5. Get an Independent Blood Test

If you have a DUI charge that’s not over a year old and you have a very high test result, the result can be challenged. You should hire an attorney who will fight the case in court and look into getting an independent blood test. But you don’t need to ask for an independent blood test every time you are arrested for DUI.

6. Hire an Attorney as Soon as Possible

As soon as you have been arrested for operating under the influence, it is important to seek legal counsel. If you are located in Tennessee, you can find a Knoxville DUI lawyer to help you with the process of your DUI charge or for defending any penalties that come with it. But hiring an attorney as soon as possible will help you in the long run. You can first contest it in court. But if the case is too severe, seek legal assistance once to have your case handled properly.

7. Maintain Good Behavior After Bail

You cannot drive in a car after being released on bail. Luckily, you can still rent a vehicle and leave your house to go on holiday or visit another state. You can even work out at a gym and maintain your daily routine. But it is only advisable to use the same car for driving once you get back home after meeting your lawyer for the case. It will be tough to prove that you were sober enough if the vehicle is also investigated for DUI.

Conclusion

There are generally significantly few benefits in taking a hit to the system. Your best bet is to avoid drinking on any day you drive in the United States. The consequences of a DUI conviction can rapidly escalate and get out of control, so always ensure you understand all the legal ramifications. Being convicted of DUI will affect your driving record, social life, and employment opportunities for a long time.