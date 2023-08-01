7 Types of Truck Accidents

Underride collisions are among the most deadly types of truck accidents.

Rear-End

When people think about car accidents, they generally think of rear-end accidents as minor. This isn’t the case with truck accidents. When a truck rear-ends a car, the damage is catastrophic—no matter the speed. The smaller vehicle may be crushed and its occupants may be seriously or fatally injured.

Rollover

Trucks have a higher-than-average center of gravity, which makes them prone to rollovers. This is why Entry-Level Driver Training, as required by the FMCSA, includes education on rollover prevention. Rollovers are more likely to happen in windy conditions, when a truck is overloaded, or when a truck driver loses control of the vehicle and overcorrects. The consequences can be devastating, especially if a truck rolls over onto another vehicle or rolls off of an overpass.

Jackknife

Jackknife accidents are unique to tractor-trailers. They occur when the truck’s trailer swings out to the side, forming a 90-degree angle with the tractor. The much-heavier trailer pulls the tractor along, causing the driver to lose control. Until it comes to a stop, the truck may hit other vehicles, force other drivers to take evasive action or cause damage to roadway structures. These truck accidents are often the result of drivers braking too suddenly or on wet and slippery roads.

Wide Turn

Wide turn accidents are fairly common among truck drivers. The data from the California Highway Patrol shows that unsafe or poorly executed turns were a common cause of injury-causing accidents. This type of accident occurs when a truck driver swings left before turning right. If they go too far left, they may hit someone in the opposite lane. If they don’t go far enough left, they may hit someone or something on their right side. The only upside is that these truck crashes generally occur at very low speeds, and other drivers may have plenty of time to take evasive action and protect themselves.

Sideswipe

Sideswipe accidents, much like rear-end collisions, are usually considered minor when they involve two passenger vehicles. But when a tractor-trailer is involved, the outcome is often very different. Tractor-trailers have massive blind spots on both sides, making it difficult for drivers to see vehicles on either side. If a driver doesn’t know this and they stay in a truck’s blind spot, they risk being hit. Depending on the structure of the truck and how long it takes them to swerve back into the regular lane, the damage could be severe. In some cases, the smaller vehicle gets stuck underneath the side of the truck and gets pulled along until the truck comes to a stop.

Tire Blowout

Tire blowouts are relatively common, thanks to the massive amount of weight a truck carries and the amount of miles they put on every single day. When a blowout happens, the vehicle often swerves out of control until the blown-out wheel forces it to stop.

Underride

Underride collisions are among the most deadly types of truck accidents. They happen when a smaller vehicle runs into the back of a truck and gets wedged underneath the back end. These collisions often end in fatalities.

