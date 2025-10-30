76th Annual Arthur S. Flemming Awards Honors Twelve Public Servants

Venerated journalist and former C-SPAN CEO, Susan Swain to Emcee November 2 ceremony in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON – Twelve public servants from a number of federal agencies will be honored at the 76th annual Arthur S. Flemming Awards for their exceptional civil service. The winners are recognized for outstanding performance in the disciplines of applied science and engineering, basic science, leadership and management, legal achievement, and social science, clinical trials, and translational research. The Arthur S. Flemming Awards are the nation’s oldest and most prestigious award for government service given from outside the government.

The Flemming induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the National Academy of Sciences Building in downtown Washington, D.C., as part of the National Academy of Public Administration’s Annual National Conference. Business executive, journalist, and former co-chief executive officer of C-SPAN, Susan Swain, will emcee the award ceremony.

Joining the ranks of more than 700 past recipients including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Neil Armstrong, Dr. Robert Gates and Elizabeth Dole, this year’s honorees have made groundbreaking discoveries and advancements that include:

Transforming how victims of terrorism are compensated.

Revolutionizing military space station-keeping activities.

Improving the accessibility of nutrition recommendations.

Mitigating environmental harm caused by legal emissions in disadvantaged communities.

Developing the research infrastructure that could lead to a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Improving drinking water and waste disposal in American Indian and Alaska Native nations, among other achievements.

The 76th annual Arthur S. Flemming Award recipients are:

Applied Science and Engineering

Dr. Amara Holder -U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Dr. Julie Hess – U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service

Shannon Duff – National Institute of Standards & Technology

Basic Science

Dr. Benjamin D. Prince -United States Air Force, Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate

Dr. Laura Sinclair -National Institute of Standards & Technology

Leadership and Management

Dr. Michelle Stephens – National Institute of Standards & Technology

Dr. Supriyo De – National Institutes of Health, National Institute on Aging

Dr. David C. Goff, Jr. – National Institutes of Health, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Lt. Cmdr. Melissa de Vera – Indian Health Service

Legal Achievement

Heidi Nielson -U.S. Government Accountability Office

Nick McDaniel -U.S. Department of Justice, Environment and Natural Resources Division

Social Science, Clinical Trials, and Translational Research

Dr. Sung-Yun Pai – National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute

Flemming Award recipients are exceptional employees, with three to fifteen years of federal service, who are nominated by their agencies and selected through a competitive judging process. The awards are presented by the Arthur S. Flemming Awards Commission, in partnership with the George Washington University Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration (TSPPPA) and the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA).

“It is indeed an honor to celebrate winners of the Arthur S. Flemming Award, now in its 76th year, for their impactful leadership in our federal government. They are true heroes,” noted Dr. Kathryn Newcomer, President of the Flemming Awards Commission, and Director of the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration at George Washington University.

“This year has been a time of tremendous change for public servants, but one constant has been their steadfast commitment to the mission of serving the American people,” said James-Christian Blockwood, President and CEO of the Academy. “The National Academy of Public Administration is honored to recognize this year’s Arthur Flemming Award winners who represent the best of our federal workforce: dedicated, innovative leaders seizing opportunity and rising to the challenge of everyday service to make the lives of their fellow Americans better.”

As previously announced, REI Systems, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the government, is the lead sponsor of the 76th annual Arthur S. Flemming Awards. REI Systems CEO, Shyam Salona said, “REI Systems has always valued those who devote their talents to advancing the public good. The Arthur S. Flemming Award winners exemplify this spirit of service and innovation, and we honor their contributions to our nation.”

Established in 1948, the award is named after Arthur Sherwood Flemming, a distinguished government official who served seven presidential administrations of both parties, most notably as Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare under President Dwight Eisenhower. He was a two-time recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, first from President Eisenhower in 1957 and then from President Bill Clinton in 1994, and was a fierce advocate for social and racial equity, among his many other accomplishments.

About the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration

The Trachtenberg School has a long reputation of excellence, offering two of the oldest public administration and public policy programs in the world. It leverages its location in the nation’s capital and the vibrant Foggy Bottom community to enhance student, alumni, and faculty experiences. The Trachtenberg School’s award-winning faculty are recognized for their research expertise and teaching excellence. We pride ourselves on our commitment to an inclusive, equitable, and collaborative learning environment. For more information visit https://tspppa.gwu.edu/. #FlemmingAwards #TSPPA

About the National Academy of Public Administration

Chartered by Congress to provide nonpartisan expert advice, the Academy is an independent, nonprofit, and nonpartisan organization established in 1967 to assist government leaders in building more effective, efficient, accountable, and transparent organizations. Learn more at www.napawash.org.