8 Reasons Why You Need a Truck Accident Lawyer

Were you recently involved in an accident with a truck? If you did not cause the accident, you shouldn’t have to pay for it. What you need to do is get full legal representation as soon as you can. This will be the best way for you to get the compensation you deserve for your lost income, pain, and suffering.

1. You Need to Pay Your Medical Bills

You were very likely injured as a result of your accident. If this is the case, you will need the aid and counsel of a truck accident lawyer in NYC, or wherever the accident took place. Your expenses aren’t going to stand still while you recover. If your medical bills are piling up, you need to find a way to deal with them. Your lawyer will help you get the full amount of compensation you deserve.

2. You Need to Pay Your Other Bills

Along with your medical bills, there will be a host of other expenses that you will need to meet. Many of these will be due to the wages you have lost from your job. It’s hard to work full time while recovering from your injuries. You may need compensation for home and car payments, lost wages, and other expenses.

3. You Will Need to Solve Liability Issues

Your next major concern will be to solve all of the issues related to liability. You may need to get compensation from more than one party. This is due to the fact that there are different parties who can be held liable for the accident. These may include the driver, the dispatcher, the truck company, and many other parties.

4. There May Be Several Insurance Companies Involved

The people that are ultimately held liable for the accident will most likely be represented by different insurance companies. You will need the aid and counsel of an experienced truck accident attorney to sort through this web. The key will be to find a lawyer who can juggle these issues to negotiate your final payoff.

5. Your Insurance Company May Let You Down

A major reason to hire a truck accident injury lawyer is to make sure that your insurance company gets its feet held to the fire. All too often, they will try to say that you filed your claim too late. They may say you filed the wrong kind of claim. If they try to stonewall you, you need a lawyer to make them pay up.

6. Your Injuries May Be Very Serious

The more serious your injuries are, the more complex the claim you file may be. This is due to the fact that too many people are prone to claim catastrophic injuries for their accidents. As a result, you will need to work harder to prove that your injuries are real. This is an issue only a lawyer knows how to handle.

7. You Need to Produce the Right Evidence

You will need to gather up all of the relevant evidence that proves your side of the story. This may include all of your medical documents related to your treatment, medication, rehab therapy, etc. You also need to get photos of your injuries, the accident scene, and testimonies from those who saw the accident.

8. Your Lawyer Can Negotiate Your Damages

The most crucial thing that a lawyer can do for you will be to negotiate the final amount of damages that you receive. This will be the amount that covers a wide variety of losses.

This amount can include everything from your actual lost wages to the amount you would have earned if you had not been injured and much more. It also includes your medical bills, rehab and therapy bills, and a wide host of other out-of-pocket expenses.

Hire a Lawyer to Represent Your Injury Case

There is no time like the present to get started on filing your truck injury claim. There may be a strict statute of limitations in your state. For this reason, you need to hire a lawyer and get your case officially filed. Your lawyer will stand with you to make sure you get the compensation you are owed.