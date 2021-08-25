8 Tips to Ensure Your Workers’ Compensation Claim Gets Paid

Issues like delayed reporting, inconsistent statements, and failure to seek treatment result in denial of compensation benefits.

If you get injured at the workplace, you’d be entitled to compensation benefits until you can resume your work. However, pursuing insurance companies to pay worker’s compensation claims can be an uphill task.

Insurers are always searching for ways to deny workers the claims that they’re solidly entitled to receive as compensation for workplace injuries. To reduce your chances of being denied your worker’s compensation benefits wrongfully or have them terminated prematurely, here are five tips on what you should do:

Seek Treatment for the Injury

When you get injured at work, book an appointment with a doctor and get treated immediately. Don’t delay getting medical attention to see whether you’ll be better. In most cases, you won’t experience pain or soreness immediately after the injury.

Consider getting immediate chiropractors for workers’ comp patients care to keep the injuries from becoming worse. If your supervisor offers to have the company nurse check on you or calls an ambulance, take the offer. If you don’t get immediate medical attention after an injury, insurance companies assume that you didn’t get hurt.

They can use this to justify their decision to deny your worker’s compensation claim. They could use arguments that you didn’t sustain the injury at work or that it isn’t severe if you delayed getting treatment.

Inform Your Employer about the Injury

If you suffer an injury at work, let your employer know about it right away. Ideally, your employer should file a report with the insurance company within thirty days. Although failing to report the injury within this period wouldn’t hinder you from legally filing a worker’s compensation claim, it’s vital to file the report promptly.

Any delays in informing the insurer about the injury can make it harder for them to believe that your compensation claim is genuine.

If your injuries aren’t severe enough to keep you from work, ensure that you inform your supervisor right away. Doing so will ensure that you comply with the worker’s compensation laws and increase the chances of having your claim paid.

Take Medical Appointments Seriously

If you sustained severe injuries and you’re required to attend a series of medical appointments, ensure that you don’t miss any of them. Failing to honor medical appointments will lead the insurance company to assume that you got healed or the injuries aren’t severe. This will give them a reason to terminate or even deny your compensation benefits.

Explain How the Injury Occurred

As you seek treatment, ensure that you describe how the injury occurred. Often, insurance companies deny workers their benefits when the initial medical records fail to provide adequate information about the injury. Although health care providers prepare medical records, ensure that you explain how you got the damage to them. Though you don’t have to share the details, you should mention that it happened at work.

When reporting the injury to your employer, give an accurate description of what happened. If you think that your injury is a result of repetitive motions, explain that. Insurance firms place a lot of weight on the initial injury reports that employees make. As such, ensure that you give an accurate and complete explanation of what happened.

Provide Accurate Information on the Accident Forms

Your employer will expect you to complete and sign an accident form. As you fill the forms, ensure that you provide accurate information. If you don’t feel well or are too drugged to concentrate when the employer asks you to do, request some time and complete the form when you’re feeling better.

Keep Your Statements Consistent

If an insurance company detects inconsistencies in your statements, they’ll deny you the compensation you need for a workplace injury. To keep this from happening, ensure that your report on how the accident occurred are consistent. Don’t tell your doctor one thing and your employer another. If you do this, your claim would be challenged by the insurer, and you’ll end up losing your worker’s compensation claim.

Get a Worker’s Compensation Lawyer

Contact a worker’s compensation lawyer if you’re having challenges getting your worker’s compensation claim settled. Talking to an experienced attorney will enable you to get the clarity and the professional help you need to win the case.

Limit Insurer Access to Medical Records

Insurance firms may request your authorization to get access to your medical records. While it’s reasonable for them to do so, the permission should only be limited to documents relating to your work injury. Don’t sign an authorization that allows the insurer to look at other bills or records without consulting your lawyer.

Final Thoughts

Employees deserve just compensation whenever they get injured at the workplace. Calling insurance companies to honor worker’s compensation claims isn’t a walk in the park. Issues like delayed reporting, inconsistent statements, and failure to seek treatment result in denial of compensation benefits. Follow the eight tips discussed above to increase your chances of getting the compensation you deserve after sustaining an injury at work.