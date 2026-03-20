8am™ 2026 Legal Industry Report: AI Adoption Surges Through Turbulence as Firms Push Forward

As one of largest platforms serving legal professionals and processing more than $25 billion in payments annually, 8am finds AI usage more than doubling year-over-year while concerns about equity and access intensify.

AUSTIN, TX — 8am™ , the professional business platform purpose-built for the needs of legal, accounting, and client-focused professionals, released its fifth annual Legal Industry Report exploring legal professionals’ views on how technology and systemic pressures are reshaping the practice of law.

The report shows an industry navigating significant change, including questions around AI use, governance gaps, disruptive workflows, court backlogs, and rising client expectations. Nearly 70% of legal professionals now use general-purpose AI tools for work, more than double last year (31%). At the same time, views on the justice system remain sobering: 38% believe access to justice (A2J) is worse today than a decade ago, even as 76% are optimistic that AI will help narrow the gap.

“Across the industry, we’re seeing AI move from novelty to necessity,” said Nicole Black, Esq., Principal Legal Insight Strategist, 8am. “Usage is rising quickly and firms are gravitating to legal-specific AI tools within trusted systems. The benefits are measurable, but firms are also taking a more deliberate approach to implementation to address security, privilege, and accuracy. The focus now is scaling adoption responsibly.”

Additional Findings Around AI in Law Firms

AI adoption is at a tipping point despite lingering hesitations

According to 8am’s Legal Industry Report, 42% of legal professionals report using legal-specific AI, double last year’s number (21%). Firm-wide adoption remains lower at 34%, but this, too, has jumped considerably from 21%, signaling that businesses are cautiously expanding their experimentation with AI.

AI-related concerns remain consistent with last year’s findings, particularly around data security (46%), ethical issues (42%), and privilege (39%). Despite this, governance frameworks have not kept pace: 43% of respondents say their firm has no formal AI policy and no plans to create one, while only 24% are developing one. Just 9% have one in place and actively enforce it.

The legal industry is seeing real, measurable benefits with AI

Nearly 60% say they use AI tools at least several times per week, and 94% report measurable benefits with time savings and improved quality of work. Of those, 38% say AI saves them between one and five hours per week, while nearly one-in-four say at least six hours. Just 6% report no productivity gains. Legal-specific AI is most commonly being used for research (58%), document drafting (49%), summarization (47%), and correspondence (43%). When selecting providers, respondents prioritize solutions embedded within trusted legal software (52%), as well as those that understand legal business operations (47%) and adhere to ethical obligations (46%). Accuracy remains critical, with 43% expressing greater trust in legal-specific AI tools compared to general-purpose alternatives.

No AI threat — yet — to the billable hour

Nearly 50% believe AI will change law firm billing practices, with 25% expecting to spend fewer hours on each matter and 22% expecting an increase in flat fees and alternative financing arrangements (AFAs). However, client-driven pressure remains minimal: just 6% report their clients asking for AI-related price cuts and only 8% say they frequently ask for proof of AI efficiency.

Current State of Access to Justice

8am’s Legal Industry Report also highlights ongoing challenges in A2J. Only 22% of legal professionals believe A2J has improved over the last decade, while 38% say it has worsened and 40% say it is the same.

Nearly three-in-four respondents cite the cost of legal services as the primary barrier, along with unequal regional distribution of legal resources (42%), inadequate funding (34%), and a shortage of pro bono services (33%). Structural obstacles such as court backlogs and inefficiencies (48%) and procedural complexity (46%), as well as systemic barriers like language and socioeconomic disparities (45%) and a lack of public education and awareness (44%), also restrict access.

When asked where AI could help narrow the gap, respondents pointed to automating routine legal tasks (53%), increasing the availability of self-help tools and resources (52%), remote and virtual services (51%), and streamlining court procedures (47%). While technology might not solve the A2J gap on its own, the report shows it could potentially ease some of the system’s pain points.

Download 8am’s 2026 Legal Industry Report here . Visit 8am at Legalweek 2026 at booth #113 to explore additional trends shaping the future of legal and accounting firms.

Report Methodology

8am’s 2026 Legal Industry Report survey was conducted online from September to October 2025. The survey yielded more than 1,300 responses from legal industry professionals across a broad range of roles, experience, firm sizes, practice areas, and geographies. Respondents were primarily based in North America.

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