8am Closes Out 2025 with a Consolidated Brand, Enhanced Professional Solutions, and Strong Business Momentum

The leading professional business platform processed more than $25 billion in payments and grew annual recurring revenue by 24% in 2025.

AUSTIN, Texas/(BUSINESS WIRE) — 8am, the professional business platform purpose-built for legal, accounting, and client-focused professionals, announced 2025 as a defining year. 8am launched its unified brand, strengthened its solution suite, and hosted Kaleidoscope, its inaugural user conference, to reflect its impact across the industry.

“In 2025, we applied the same passion for success and excellence that we provide our customers to our own business,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of 8am. “The results speak for themselves: 8am achieved incredible business momentum and brand awareness, and is well positioned for accelerated growth. More importantly, we are better able to support the unique needs of professional firms with more powerful solutions, deeper insights and engaging, customer-focused interactions.”

Accelerated Business and Customer Growth:

8am supports more than 260,000 professionals with a 91 percent growth rate over the past three years. This reflects the successful shift of the brand from its payment processing origins to a comprehensive platform for professional business operations and practice management.

Business and Customer Growth include:

Over $25 billion in total payments processed

24 percent increase in annual recurring revenue

21 percent year-over-year increase in recurring revenue

Brand Growth

Kaleidoscope, 8am’s inaugural conference for legal and accounting professionals, hosted more than 330 attendees, 26 breakout sessions, two keynote sessions, and a closing keynote from Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Thomas. Attendee contribution and match by 8am resulted in over $11,000 donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, exhibiting strong community engagement that defined the event. Kaleidoscope also gave attendees direct access to 8am solution partners who provided guidance, tools, insights, and on-site solution upgrades to help firms enhance operations and drive business results.

New and Enhanced 8am Solutions

This year, 8am expanded its investment in AI with the launch of 8am IQ, the next evolution in AI-powered tools for legal professionals, delivering smarter and more precise capabilities. 8am’s writing assistant delivers clear, accurate drafting and a document assistant that converts uploaded files into structured client data to keep casework moving. Additionally, many other 8am solutions added new features and enhancements in 2025:

“Everything we built this year started with one question: how do we help our customers work simpler, faster, and more confidently,” said Leslie Witt, Chief Product Officer of 8am. “From launching Smart Spend across our platform and deepening integrations throughout the legal and accounting ecosystems, our focus has been on delivering practical innovation that fits seamlessly into how professionals already work. We’re committed to meeting our customers where they are — and giving them tools they can trust to move their businesses forward.”

8am Awards and Accolades

In 2025, 8am strengthened its position as the trusted partner for client-focused professionals seeking simplicity and efficiency in how they manage their business. The company’s open business platform continues to stand out for professionals who want their essential tools in one secure and consolidated system.

8am’s accomplishments received broad industry recognition, starting with inclusion on CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies of 2025 list, and its 14th consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list. 8am LawPay and 8am CPACharge were named Best Legal Software Products of 2025 by G2, and Chief Executive Officer Dru Armstrong earned the Women in Business Award from the Austin Business Journal. These awards reinforce 8am as a trusted partner and showcase the confidence professionals have in its executives, solutions, and long-term strategy.

For more information on 8am, please visit here.

About 8am

Founded in 2005, 8am is a professional business platform purpose-built to meet the needs of legal, accounting, and other client service professionals. The 8am platform includes 8am LawPay, 8am CPACharge, 8am MyCase, 8am CasePeer, and 8am DocketWise, providing integrated solutions for every stage of the professional services lifecycle. Recognized for 14 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies, 8am empowers more than 260,000 professionals across North America with the most trusted, innovative technology to deliver world-class outcomes for their clients and their firms. To learn more, visit 8am.com.