8am Expands Executive Leadership Team to Power Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

8am appoints Jeff Sidell as Chief Technology Officer and promotes Nathan Pace to Chief Operating and Financial Officer and Nate Skinner to Chief Revenue Officer.

AUSTIN, TX – 8am, the professional business platform purpose-built for legal, accounting, and client-focused professionals, announced three key executive appointments that will accelerate its vision for a more intelligent future of professional work.

Jeff Sidell has joined 8am as Chief Technology Officer, while Nathan Pace has been promoted to Chief Operating and Financial Officer, and Nate Skinner has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, leading both sales and marketing. Together, they bring deep experience in technology, operations, and go-to-market leadership to support 8am’s mission of powering a world where professionals thrive.

“Each of these leaders has a proven track record of success and their combined skills and expertise greatly enhances our executive team,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer at 8am. “Jeff’s innovation mindset, Nathan’s operational excellence, and Nate’s customer-first approach will strengthen our business and take our platform and our customers into the next era of growth.”

Technology Built for What’s Next

As Chief Technology Officer, Jeff Sidell will guide 8am’s technology strategy and oversee platform and AI innovation across its suite of solutions including 8am LawPay, 8am MyCase, 8am CasePeer, 8am DocketWise, and 8am CPACharge.

“8am is redefining what technology can do for professionals,” said Sidell. “We are building a platform for legal and accounting firms that not only solves complex challenges behind the scenes but gives every professional back the time and confidence to focus on the work that matters most.”

Driving Operational Excellence

Nathan Pace, previously Chief Financial Officer of MyCase and Chief Operating Officer of 8am, now serves in a newly consolidated position overseeing company operations, financial strategy, and cross-functional performance. Since joining 8am, Pace has played a critical role in scaling systems and teams to support growth and customer success.

“This past year was amazing for 8am in terms of product, customer, and financial growth,” said Pace. “By aligning operations and finance under one role, 8am will be better positioned to identify opportunities faster and mitigate challenges more effectively, helping both the company and our customers meet their business objectives.”

Accelerating Growth Through Customer Impact

Formerly 8am’s Chief Marketing Officer, Nate Skinner is uniquely qualified to lead 8am’s go-to-market organization as Chief Revenue Officer, with leadership experience in both sales and marketing organizations. His proven track record at category-defining technology companies will enable Skinner to focus on aligning revenue strategy with 8am’s brand, professional business platform vision, and customer outcomes.

“The CRO role comes at a time of tremendous growth, momentum, and opportunity at 8am,” said Skinner. “As we expand 8am’s reach to new customers in the legal and accounting industries, a unified sales and marketing function will be critical to demonstrating the value of our professional business platform.”

About 8am

Founded in 2005, 8am is a professional business platform purpose-built to meet the needs of legal, accounting, and other client service professionals. The 8am platform includes 8am LawPay, 8am CPACharge, 8am MyCase, 8am CasePeer, and 8am DocketWise, providing integrated solutions for every stage of the professional services lifecycle. Recognized for 14 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies, 8am empowers more than 260,000 professionals across North America with the most trusted, innovative technology to deliver world-class outcomes for their clients and their firms. To learn more, visit 8am.com.